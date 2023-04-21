Ugreen Nexode 200W Review: Power Supply with Fat Power

In recent years, Ugreen has made a name for itself as a specialist in all aspects of charging. With the Nexode 200W, Ugreen further expands its Nexode product line. In our NextPit review, we find out what Ugreen's $200 power supply can do, who the device is mainly aimed at, and whether it is worth the money.

Good 200 watts of power: There goes something!

High-quality workmanship

Handy and practical design

4x USB-C and 2x USB-A

Charges almost all laptops (100W peak power via USB-PD 3.0)

GaN charger: Faster charging, less heat Bad Relatively expensive

No seamless uninterruptible power guaranteed

Not lightweight at 513 grams

No PowerDelivery 3.1 (no 140 watts charging)

Those who know me know that full batteries are important to me and that I almost always have all types of cables and suitable charging plugs with me when I'm on the road. Based on our NextPit test last year, I therefore also privately bought the 100-watt charger from Ugreen—and was already fully satisfied then. The 100-watt charger was also not quite cheap at that time at around $100 but it was worth its price for me. I don't know if Ugreen's pricing has anything to do with the wattage and each watt can be had for one dollar—but now the 200-watt charger costs around $200. That's certainly not cheap. But again, the charger is absolutely worth its price, provided you need the full power because while the Ugreen Nexode 200W is probably among the most expensive representatives of its class, it is also among the best. The power supply offers plenty of power for all your gadgets and comes in a compact and high-quality format. Read everything else in the NextPit review.

Ugreen Nexode 200W Charger: Unadorned design and quality workmanship The quality of Ugreen's products is remarkable compared to similar products, which is of course also the case with the 200-Watt charger. It starts with the fact that the charger comes in a high-quality cardboard box, which is more common for smart products, such as expensive smartwatches or high-end smartphones. The underside of the Ugreen Nexode 200W: Four plastic feet provide slip resistance. / © NextPit The technology is built into a solid plastic casing. To prevent slipping and guarantee a secure stand, four plastic feet are installed on the underside. There are a total of six ports on the charger's front. The USB-C ports can handle up to 100 W, the USB-A ports up to 22.5 W. If all ports are used to the maximum, the output power is distributed as follows: USB-C1: 65 W

USB-C2: 45 W

USB-C3: 45 W

USB-C4: 20 W

USB-A1 + USB-A2: 20 W The front of the Ugreen Nexode 200W offers many ports for many devices. / © NextPit

Ugreen Nexode 200W: This is how fast the charger works With the Ugreen Nexode 200-Watt Charger, you can charge up to six devices simultaneously , two of which could be laptops with a charging power of up to 100 watts each, for example. However, the output power varies depending on which slots are occupied. To help you figure out which power you can charge with which slot assignment, Ugreen has created a graphic that doesn't look so clear at first glance. However, once you understand the system, everything is logical. Ugreen's cheatsheet for the Nexode 200 Watt Charger. / © Ugreen The attentive reader will have noticed immediately: As soon as more than two ports are occupied, the power of ports 1 and 2 drops from 100 watts to 65 watts. By the way, the values were more or less the same in the test. We used a power meter and connected various devices. The biggest challenge was to find a device that can be charged with 100 watts via USB-PD. Manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo & Co. are capable of 100 W and more, but they use their own proprietary standards. Or the devices are charged at 65 watts or less. My MacBook Pro M1 is charged with around 62 watts via the Magsafe interface as well as via USB-C with Power Delivery. A 16-inch MacBook Pro can again be charged with the promised 100 watts (power consumption in the test: 95.4 watts). Two notes at this point: The charging cable you use is also crucial for USB-PD. The cable has to be PD-capable so that the full power can flow. This requires the USB Power Delivery protocol: An integrated chip negotiates how much current is allowed to flow through the cable. In practice, I use the Nexode 200W as a kind of power supply replacement and connect my devices directly to the charging station here at work. However, this only works if your gadget has a battery, i.e. a notebook. The power supply is not completely uninterruptible. During the test, I noticed a short drop in power when connecting and disconnecting additional cables, which could lead to a reboot (and data loss) in a mini-PC with a USB-C port, for example.