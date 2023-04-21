Motorola's Razr 2023 May Feature the Fastest Foldable Screen Yet

This year will see a handful of manufacturers launching foldable devices and that includes Motorola. The Lenovo-acquired brand has even started teasing the upcoming Razr 2023, which could sport an advanced display based on the materials shared.

In an image posted on the Chinese social site Weibo, it shows the silhouette of the clamshell along with a few lines describing what its next-gen Razr will bring to the table. At the same time, it is confirmed the device will carry a moto Razr moniker, at least in China.

First foldable to feature a fast 144Hz display

Perhaps the most interesting in the teaser is the label of a “super high screen rate”. Although without specifying, it is likely the Motorola Razr 2023 could be the first folding smartphone to feature a 144 Hz refresh rate on its main display, which is a considerable change compared to the current premium foldable with 120 Hz panel rating.

Motorola is teasing the Razr 2023 with a very fast screen refresh rate and large cover display. / © Motorola

For comparison, Samsung's last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and full-sized Galaxy Z Fold 4 we reviewed are fitted with a 120Hz inner displays. Until now, there are no clues if the South Koreans would enlist a faster screen. Even the recently launched Vivo X Flip and Oppo Find N2 Flip are both stuck with the said panel specifications.

When unfolded, the Oppo Find N2 Flip with a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel is almost the size of a normal smartphone. / © NextPit

Will the cheaper Motorola Razr Lite get a similar advantage?

Considering there are two Razr models are in the pipeline, it is unclear if the advanced display could be shared on the less capable 'Razr Lite' as well. What's expected though is that the cheaper variant is fitted with a smaller cover display as seen in the rendered pictures.

On the other hand, Motorola is also giving weight to the previous report that the foldable will get smaller batteries. In the same teaser image, it claims the wider screen real estate at the cover display will result in a reduced battery capacity.

Both the Motorola Razr+ and 'Razr Lite' are set to be revealed on June 1st. Pricing of the two remains unknown, but it's obvious that the latter will undercut most of the competition, albeit with a few compromises such as a smaller secondary screen and downgraded chipset.

What are your thoughts on fast and fluid screens on foldable devices? Do you think it is necessary in this form factor? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section below.