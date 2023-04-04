Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

As we enter the second quarter of the year, let us see what's on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for free. Do take note these apps would normally come with a price tag, but have been made available for free for a limited time only. This page will inform you of the exclusive deals for paid apps that will not burn a hole in your pocket simply because they can be installed for nothing! Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do take note that these apps are free at the time of publishing, but we do not have any idea when these offers will expire so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out diligently as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR Barcode Scanner [4.7-stars / $2.49 ]: If your phone is missing a QR or barcode scanning app, then this would fit the bill perfectly.

If your phone is missing a QR or barcode scanning app, then this would fit the bill perfectly. All TV Screen Mirroring [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is a way to mirror your smartphone's display onto a compatible TV without having to fork out money for more expensive accessories. It does look to be rather limited in functionality but works on the most basic levels.

Android games

WindWings: Space Shooter [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: A top-down shoot 'em up that requires crazy reflexes in order for you to survive. Are you able to be the Maverick of space?

A top-down shoot 'em up that requires crazy reflexes in order for you to survive. Are you able to be the Maverick of space? Grow Spaceship VIP [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: Is there such a genre as ship-crafting? This game lets you make your own bespoke ship in an idle game format.

Is there such a genre as ship-crafting? This game lets you make your own bespoke ship in an idle game format. Epic Heroes War Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Is it an RTS? Is it a side-scroller defense? Is it an RPG? Heck, it is all three, and then some, bringing a new way to play these traditional genres.

Is it an RTS? Is it a side-scroller defense? Is it an RPG? Heck, it is all three, and then some, bringing a new way to play these traditional genres. Connect: Colorful Casual Game [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: With the main goal of cleaning up the board, you are supposed to select two similar cards that are not blocked to make more space.

With the main goal of cleaning up the board, you are supposed to select two similar cards that are not blocked to make more space. Cooking Quest VIP [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: A food truck management sim set in a fantasy setting. You know what they say, "don't stay in the kitchen if you cannot stand the heat."

A food truck management sim set in a fantasy setting. You know what they say, "don't stay in the kitchen if you cannot stand the heat." Shadow of Death: Dark Knight [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: An action RPG that sees you level up your character in many different ways.

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Capsule Wardrobe Builder [4.0-stars / $1.99 ]: This tool lets you build a minimalist wardrobe by creating outfits based on your existing wardrobe.

This tool lets you build a minimalist wardrobe by creating outfits based on your existing wardrobe. Dark Noise [4.8-stars / $9.99 ]: Do you find yourself having difficulty falling asleep? This app helps play ambient noise so you can sleep, focus, and relax better.

Do you find yourself having difficulty falling asleep? This app helps play ambient noise so you can sleep, focus, and relax better. CrewNerd [4.7-stars / $49.99 ]: A training tool for rowers, paddlers, and coaches. Get it while it is free!

A training tool for rowers, paddlers, and coaches. Get it while it is free! Quakes Today [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you know where the earthquakes are today? This app keeps you in the loop.

Do you know where the earthquakes are today? This app keeps you in the loop. Snap Markup [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: A markup photo tool that lets you make modifications to photos anywhere, anytime.

iOS games

ELUDO [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: A very psychedelic game that requires careful positioning of geometric shapes in an explosion of color and sound.

A very psychedelic game that requires careful positioning of geometric shapes in an explosion of color and sound. WordSpiral [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Select words by picking out the neighboring letters. You will need to shrink the spiral down to...nothing.

Select words by picking out the neighboring letters. You will need to shrink the spiral down to...nothing. Space Bunny! [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Are you good enough to hop all the way to outer space?

Are you good enough to hop all the way to outer space? Monster Stunts [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: A monster truck stunt racing game that lets you have all the thrills and spills without risk of life or limb.

A monster truck stunt racing game that lets you have all the thrills and spills without risk of life or limb. Dream A Little Dream [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: You're a sleeping cat who is drifting through a magical dream. Do you have what it takes to last till the end?

You're a sleeping cat who is drifting through a magical dream. Do you have what it takes to last till the end? Clades Solo [3.7-stars / $1.99 ]: Match animal cards based on their evolutionary path. It certainly requires you to have some knowledge of animals to progress.

That's all we have for you at the beginning of this week! We hope that you enjoy a wonderful weekend with these apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection for this week. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!