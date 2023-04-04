iPhone Users Report of Apple Weather App Not Working - How to Fix It?

If you rely on Apple's built-in Weather app for iPhone or iPad , chances are you have faced some issues during the weekend or the start of the week. Apple is now confirming the outage is still ongoing for users, although they said that a fix is already rolling out.

According to Apple, the disruption is due to the outage at its service provider's servers which causes the app to not show current weather status. There are also cases that the app will only load the updated weather after several minutes of running it. But the worse instances are reports of zero available data at all.

The iPhone maker has acknowledged it and noted in their system status checker website that some users are still facing the concern. At the same time, Apple announced they started fixing the Weather app and select regions should see the service properly working.

Apple Weather App is not loading on the iPhone (first and second screenshots). The app after a fix (third screenshot). / © NextPit

Temporary fix for the Apple Weather app

Upon checking on our iPhone devices in Berlin, the issue is present. We tried leaving the app open on one of our devices, and it apparently loaded the updated data after a few minutes. Though not necessary, you can try refreshing the app occasionally to see if it is resolved on your end.

Alternatively, you can temporarily install some of the best weather apps that we compiled. The list includes the popular AccuWeather and Weather.com apps as well as the Weather and Radar that feature short snippets and news.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Save big when you buy the Apple iPad Air 5 from Amazon today. To device database

We want to know if you have experienced a similar weather app service disruption this week? Is the app properly working on your iPhone or iPad now? We're eager to hear your side in the comment section.