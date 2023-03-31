Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

What's cooking this weekend in terms of apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store? As certain as the sun rises from the east and sets in the west, there is still a list of apps on both app stores that are available for free for a limited time only. This page will let you discover exclusive deals for paid apps that will not burn a hole in your pocket simply because they can be installed for free! Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do take note that these apps are free at the time of publishing, but we do not have any idea when these offers will expire so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out diligently as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful tip: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR Barcode Scanner [4.7-stars / $2.49 ]: If your phone is missing a QR or barcode scanning app, then this would fit the bill perfectly.

Flashcards Club [3.9-stars / $3.99 ]: Create flashcards on the move with this app for easy teaching and learning.

Create flashcards on the move with this app for easy teaching and learning. 500X Game Booster Pro [4.2-stars / $0.49 ]: Do you think your smartphone has what it takes to work to its maximum? Perhaps this app will be able to help you push out every single drop of performance.

Android games

Mystic Guardian PV: Action RPG [3.8-stars / $3.49 ]: Relive the golden era of JRPGs in this isometric view where your level up your hero to mow down all your enemies.

Galaxy Attack Premium [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: There is nothing quite like a top-down shooter to give you sweaty palms as you attempt to save the world from an impending alien invasion.

There is nothing quite like a top-down shooter to give you sweaty palms as you attempt to save the world from an impending alien invasion. Superhero War Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Huge robots! Epic battles! Plenty of weapons to wreak destruction on your enemies! What's there not to like?

Stickan Master Premium [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: A side-scrolling action game that sees you grow more and more powerful in your quest to eliminate enemies.

A side-scrolling action game that sees you grow more and more powerful in your quest to eliminate enemies. Cell 13: The Ultimate Escape [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A physics-based logic puzzler that will certainly get your grey matter pumping.

Concrete Defense 1940 [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A World War 2 era tower defense game that requires you to fend off the advancing Axis forces.

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Moodistory [4.8-stars / $6.99 ]: This is an app that is absolutely worth installing because it helps you keep track of your moods in order to better manage yourself.

VHS Cam [4.0-stars / $9.99 ]: Shoot, rewind, playback just like the old school camcorder on your brand new iPhone!

Shoot, rewind, playback just like the old school camcorder on your brand new iPhone! Fisheye Plus Pro [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Time to capture some really cool looking photos with this camera filter!

Adblocker for YouTube [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Don't want to pay for YouTube premium and yet hate having apps? Get this and see whether your life will change!

iOS games

Neo Monsters [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A Pokémon clone that can be relatively entertaining as well, garnering some pretty sweet reviews along the way as you seek to collect 'em all!

Tap It and Jump It [4.0-stars / $1.99 ]: If you are looking for a time killer, then this game fits the bill. It is all a matter of timing and reflexes...

If you are looking for a time killer, then this game fits the bill. It is all a matter of timing and reflexes... Space Bunny [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Just how long can you hop? Join Space Bunny and see whether he can reach for the stars.

Shadow of Death: Premium Games [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A pocket-sized RPG that brings big action no matter where you are.

A pocket-sized RPG that brings big action no matter where you are. Cat Sorcerer [3.7-stars / $1.99 ]: You play the role of a cat with supernatural power, shooting lasers from your eyes to eliminate the rat problem that plagues the city.

That's all we have for you at the end of this week! We hope that you enjoy a wonderful weekend with these apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection for the start of this week. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!