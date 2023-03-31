Samsung Galaxy S23's Camera Update to Enable Taking of Photos in an Instant

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra fitted with upgraded cameras have just been launched for more than a month. However, the company is already shipping an important software update intended to further enhance the cameras of the trio while also addressing several problems.

Despite how the Galaxy S23 (review) cameras exceptionally performs, there were some minors to notable issues that plagued the users since launch. For instance, users we're able to capture a photo when the autofocus feature has not been set yet, leaving you to wait for it to lock or manually choose an area to focus.

Better camera usability for the Samsung Galaxy S23

In the firmware, which is already available in South Korean as a March update, Samsung is letting you decide on which to prioritize between speed and focus. Shooting with the former allows you to instantly click the shutter button and subsequently capture the photo even if the focusing is not yet locked. This is beneficial if you don't want to miss critical moments.

There are also notable fixes included in the update. According to the release notes, the issue where irregular green lines appear on the left section when using any of the rear sensors is now addressed. In addition, turning off the Night Scene after enabling it during low light mode would result in the camera from malfunctioning is resolved as well.

As for the optimizations, Samsung says it is refining stabilization when recording videos at FHD resolution in 60 fps. When shooting night and sunset sky sceneries, the line banding is now smoother by having less noise. More importantly, it added that the overall stability of the Galaxy S23 cameras are improved.

The rest of the March software changelog is listed below. It's expected that the global roll-out of the update could arrive as early as April.

1. A function has been added to the gallery so that you can immediately delete photos that are being processed immediately after taking them with the camera. 2. For faster photo taking, the AF concept has been changed so that when the user presses the shoot button, the user can take a photo even when the focus is not completely set.

However, if you want to shoot after completing Focus as before, please change the settings in the latest Camera Assistant.

※ Camera Assistant > Prioritize focus over speed (focus priority) On



3. Improved sharpness/flicker and added notice when shooting Ultrawide in low light indoors after setting Camera Video Mode > Super Steady On.

※ "To take a good Super Steady photo, I need more light."

4. Fixed a phenomenon where a green line was displayed on the left side intermittently when shooting in the rear photo mode. 5. Improved image stabilization when shooting with FHD60 after setting Auto FPS Off in rear video. 6. Improved line-shaped banding noise in the sky in mid-low light when shooting high-pixel in low-mid light.

Optimized overall sharpness for high-pixel shooting and improved intermittent blurring through OIS stabilization.

7. Fixed a malfunction when shooting after Night Off in low light after selecting Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority in Camera Assistant.

※ Camera Assistant > Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Select Speed ​​Priority > Camera > Night Off or Scene Optimizer Off

8. Fixed an issue where face recognition could not be recognized intermittently after ending a 3rd party video call. 9. Stability has been improved for camera movements introduced through other routes.

Besides the camera, have you experienced any glitches with the Galaxy S23? Let us know in the comment section.