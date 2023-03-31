39% Off: Grab the OnePlus 10 Pro with a Record-Low Price Today

If you're thinking to upgrade to one of the recently launched mid-range smartphones, OnePlus gives you more reason to skip it and instead buy its OnePlus 10 Pro . The last year's flagship Android now drops to $484 or a whopping 39 percent discount off its regular price of $799 at Amazon.

The two storage configurations of the OnePlus 10 Pro (review) are covered by the company's sale. But the bigger savings can be taken home from the 8/128 GB setup in black color. More importantly, OnePlus still accepts for device trade in, which can net you up to $400 Amazon Gift card credit for later purchases.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro Don't miss the big savings when buying the OnePlus 10 Pro on Amazon. To device database

OnePlus 10 Pro is a phenomenal flagship phone

And in case you're wondering why we think the OnePlus 10 Pro is a better choice than today's expensive mid-ranger devices, it has plenty of reasons to support it. For starters, the OnePlus 10 Pro is covered with a premium Gorilla Glass Victus and an aluminum frame. If you like to binge videos or consume a lot of media content, the fast 6.7-inch AMOLED display exceptionally does the job.

OnePlus fitted the OnePlus 10 Pro with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that is still notably snappy and efficient for all tasks. There is also a custom HyperBoost Engine mode that allows for more stable gaming even with graphics-intensive titles in higher resolutions.

OnePlus 10 Pro is guaranteed with three Android OS updates / © NextPit

You won't need to worry about battery life too. It got a large 5000 mAh capacity that lasts more than a couple of days. Charging is even more incredible, thanks to the 65W rating that breezily refills the device's juice in less than 40 minutes.

The camera department is no slouch either. At the rear is composed of a triple camera module with the Hasselblad-tuned 48MP headlining the operation. This is then mated to a 50MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto snappers. The OnePlus 10 Pro can record up to 8K videos too, which is a rare feature you won't easily find in the mid-range category.

With the deal limited to the black colorway, you'll definitely need to decide quickly if this is the phone you've been waiting for. Besides, we want to know what do you think of this OnePlus deal? Or if you would like to see crazy offers like this? We're listening.