Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

As you wind down for the weekend, here is the second edition of our weekly roundup of free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This page will let you discover exclusive deals for paid apps that are now available for free for a limited time only. Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do take note that these apps are free at the time of publication, but we have absolutely no idea how long they will remain free so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Pro MP3 Player QAMP [4.5-stars / $1.19 ]: Another generic MP3 player just in case you want to spruce up your options.

Onsite Checklist [4.1-stars / $4.99 ]: Perform onsite audits by checking different items off in this app.

150X Duplicate Remover Pro [4.4-stars / $0.49 ]: It can get pretty difficult tracking down all duplicate files on your smartphone, so use this app to free up some much-needed space.

SkanApp [4.3-stars / $19.99 ]: Transform your smartphone into a portable scanner that is ready to go at all times.

Android games

The Enchanted Worlds [4.4-stars / $2.99 ]: A visual adventure game that will certainly keep you on your toes as you solve one puzzle after another.

Command & Control [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A tower defense title that takes place in modern military settings.

Angular Velocity [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: Use a grappling hook to swing through this physics-based world.

Cross Zombie Survival Game [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A first-person survival horror game. It is going to be a challenge getting out of this game alive!

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

BarBot AI [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: It is the weekend, and you want to wind down at home with some drinks. Why not let this app decide what you can make based on the existing ingredients on hand?

Color Pencil Sketch FX [5.0-stars / $2.99 ]: Have a photo that you simply adore? This app turns your photos into a pencil sketch, nice!

App Secret [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: An app that provides an array of security options to protect your apps, so that no one can simply use your smartphone and launch selected apps.

Transcribe Audio, Video [3.4-stars / $1.99 ]: Turn voice memos and lectures into text, making it easier to consolidate your digital notes regardless of where you are.

iOS games

Neo Monsters [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A Pokemon clone that can be relatively entertaining as well, garnering some pretty sweet reviews along the way as you seek to collect 'em all!

Match Attack [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Make matches as quickly as possible before the board fills up to the brim. It is a race against the clock!

Home Run High [4.3-stars / $4.99 ]: How good are you as a coach in training a baseball team that can win honors? Find out in this game!

Iron Marines [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: An offline RTS title that will definitely keep you thinking on the edge of your seat as you decide on which step of action to take next to secure victory...

The Enchanted Worlds [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Discover uncle Henry's secret as he hopes you can uncover it in this action puzzler.

That's all we have for you at the start of this week! Have a wonderful weekend with these apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection that will hopefully tide you over the weekend! Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!