Go Free or Go Home: Get Your Hands on Free Android & iOS Apps of the Week!

Being a fresh new start to this week, you might want to consider installing new apps on your phone. Our weekly roundup of free apps saw us looking through both Google Play Store and Apple App Stores, having searched for exclusive deals on paid apps that are now available for free for a limited time only. Here is a nifty way to save some money while downloading these free apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Please bear in mind that although these apps are free at the time of publishing, and there is a risk that they may revert to their paid status by the time you read this or attempt to download them. Unfortunately, there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and these deals can be removed just as swiftly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden microtransactions.

Here's a recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Free Android apps on the Google Play Store available for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

JPEG Optimizer Pro [4.5 stars / $1.99 ]: An app that compresses photos so that you can send them without taking up too much space.

An app that compresses photos so that you can send them without taking up too much space. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro [4.2 stars / $2.99 ]: Here is an alternative app that lets you scan QR codes and barcodes.

Here is an alternative app that lets you scan QR codes and barcodes. Identify Dog Breeds Pro [3.8 stars / $0.99 ]: Ever gone to the park and found a really cute dog that for the life of you, you are unable to identify? This app hopes to help you out in this department.

Ever gone to the park and found a really cute dog that for the life of you, you are unable to identify? This app hopes to help you out in this department. Speed Camera Radar (PRO) [3.2 stars / $2.99 ]: This app helps drivers detect road hazards, including speed cameras, red light cameras, speed bumps, and bad roads, using a Points-of-Interest (POI) database and hazards detected by other users.

Android games

Rectangles Pro [4.4 stars / $1.49 ]: An addictive puzzle logic game with new and original gameplay which should keep you riveted.

An addictive puzzle logic game with new and original gameplay which should keep you riveted. Live or Die: Survival Pro [4.3 stars / $0.99 ]: A post-apocalyptic game that sees you rely on your wits to survive a zombie invasion.

A post-apocalyptic game that sees you rely on your wits to survive a zombie invasion. Iron Marines [4.6 stars / $2.99 ]: RTS on a mobile phone? Makes perfect sense.

RTS on a mobile phone? Makes perfect sense. Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter [4.3 stars / $0.99 ]: Go on a rampage and kill zombies before they get to you.

Go on a rampage and kill zombies before they get to you. The Lonely Hacker [4.1 stars / $2.49 ]: Ever thought of living the hacker lifestyle? This game puts you in the shoes of one...

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

App Secret [3.9 stars / $1.99 ]: Ensure all your data and private information remain untouched with this app.

Ensure all your data and private information remain untouched with this app. Birthday Countdown Reminder [5.0 stars / $0.99 ]: Sure, there are plenty of apps and social media that already remind you of birthdays, but here is a dedicated app that gets the job done as well.

Sure, there are plenty of apps and social media that already remind you of birthdays, but here is a dedicated app that gets the job done as well. Lindabu [4.3 stars / $0.99 ]: Want to make money by shooting cartoon videos? This app places you in the shoes of an influencer who is always on the lookout for the next big thing, ready to capture it on video.

Want to make money by shooting cartoon videos? This app places you in the shoes of an influencer who is always on the lookout for the next big thing, ready to capture it on video. YeNom [5.0 stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an app that lets you take full control of your expenditure with a quick recording of all your expenses.

Here is an app that lets you take full control of your expenditure with a quick recording of all your expenses. Water Coach [4.8 stars / $0.99 ]: They say that you should drink at least 8 glasses of water per day to remain healthy. This app should be able to help you maintain your water drinking quota.

They say that you should drink at least 8 glasses of water per day to remain healthy. This app should be able to help you maintain your water drinking quota. Scanner Pro [4.9 stars / $9.99 ]: Turn your smartphone into a portable scanner.

Turn your smartphone into a portable scanner. Leaf Identification [4.9 stars / $2.99 ]: Do you love nature and walking around parks? This app helps you identify the different types of leaves that you see as you spend time outdoors.

iOS games

Flappy Brain [4.7 stars / $0.99 ]: Here is a game that teases your brain with all kinds of puzzles.

Here is a game that teases your brain with all kinds of puzzles. Paintiles [4.7 stars / $1.99 ]: Make matches to clear the board by painting tiles with the right color.

Make matches to clear the board by painting tiles with the right color. Car Mechanic Tycoon [4.2 stars / $2.99 ]: Do you want to be the master of workshops in town? This app lets you grow your business and be the top dog.

Do you want to be the master of workshops in town? This app lets you grow your business and be the top dog. DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story [4.6 stars / $1.99 ]: Want to get up close and personal with the pirate known as Blackbeard? Play this game to find out.

Want to get up close and personal with the pirate known as Blackbeard? Play this game to find out. Moto Race Pro [4.1 stars / $1.99 ]: Race through tracks and avoid obstacles on your bike without risking life and limb.

That's all for this today I'd think that Flappy Brain should be able to help keep your brain active if you are an iOS user. Kids should be able to find DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story worth their time. Here is another list of suggestions just in case you are looking for some offline game options:

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection this week! Have you discovered any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments and join the conversation!