Nothing Phone (2) may rely on last year's Snapdragon processor - Should you worry?

Nothing already teased that its upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will exclusively rely on a high-end Snapdragon 8 chipset . However, it didn't confirm which version it will be. Apparently, an executive from Qualcomm could have accidentally revealed that the device would be powered by the 2022 processor instead of the current one powering most flagship phones .

Qualcomm's very own SVP Alex Katouzan congratulated Nothing with its recent partnership with the American chipmaker for the Phone (2). It also mentioned the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Surprisingly, the LinkedIn post has been edited removing the chip's name, but 91Mobiles was able to save a screenshot of it.

Although the edited post suggests that there could be some wrong information in it, it is possible the exec has accidentally slipped up by naming which chipset will power the next transparent device of the UK-based start-up company. If indeed the Phone (2) would end up with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it would only tell that Nothing's earlier hint about not classifying the device a flagship-tier is true.

OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC / © NextPit

While it is slightly a dated one, last year's flagship chip is still more than capable compared to the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ of the Nothing Phone (1) we reviewed. The chipset choice would also mean that Nothing could position the Phone (2) at a lower price than the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the OnePlus 11, both equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Besides the processor, the Phone (2) is expected to gain more memory and storage. Nothing could keep the fancy LED lighting or Glyph interface as well. As regards the launch date, the device could debut in H2 of 2023, and it is scheduled to arrive in the US too.

Affiliate offer Nothing Ear (stick) Get the discounted Nothing Ear (Stick) with transparent casing from Amazon. To device database

Would you consider buying the Nothing Phone (2) with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset if it is attractively priced? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.