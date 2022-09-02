Ecoflow Delta 2 review: Smart power station with an app
Ecoflow presented its new power station Delta 2 at IFA 2022. The special feature of this device? The mobile power supply is 'smart' thanks to Bluetooth, WLAN, and its own app, which is more practical than expected. NextPit has already been able to test the power station for a few days - so here is our first hands-on impression.
Ecoflow Delta 2 design and build quality
The Ecoflow Delta 2 takes after its predecessors in terms of its design. The plastic housing is dark gray at the bottom, while the upper segment is made of silver plastic with the ends sporting two solid carrying handles —one on the right and the other on the left. The fact that the handles protrude sideways and remain fixed has its fair share of advantages and disadvantages.
On the one hand, they make the case wider and less practical to pack. On the other hand, they also protect the plugged-in cables from any accidental damage, since you can't accidentally push them completely against the wall. The bottom of the power station is made from a piece of extremely non-slip rubber. The bottom line is this: the Delta 2 feels like it has a high-quality build.
On the side of the Ecoflow Delta 2, there is a fancy display at the top that informs you about the charging status, input and output power, as well as possible problems or errors. Below that are four USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. There is a separate button to turn the USB unit on and off. Finally, you will find a general on/off button for the power station underneath.
On the opposite side, you'll find an entire array of other ports, namely four 230-volt sockets as well as three 12-volt ports, one of which is in cigarette lighter format. The 230-volt and 12-volt outlets can also be switched on and off separately via a button. Finally, there is a flap above these outlets that shields the inputs from sight. Here, you'll find a DC input to charge the power station via a solar panel or the car's cigarette lighter, for example. There is also a 230-volt connection for a standard power cord.
But that's not all when it concerns connection options. As one of only a few power stations in the market, the Delta 2 also offers Bluetooth and even WLAN as well as its own app, which is surprisingly practical. The initial pairing via Bluetooth using the Ecoflow app takes just ten seconds - to connect via WLAN, you only have to select the SSID and enter the WLAN password. Doing so will allow you to see the current input and output power as well as the battery level and the remaining runtime for the current load on the app.
It is also practical that you can switch the individual output categories on and off via the app. Through this way, you have virtually integrated smart sockets in the power station. In addition, it is also possible to deactivate the loud beep, limit the charging power, adjust the mains frequency or set the timeouts for the different outputs in the settings.
Ecoflow Delta 2 performance
Unfortunately, we could not yet test the performance of the Ecoflow Delta 2 extensively. However, the technical data already makes us want to know more. The Ecoflow Delta 2 has a capacity of 1024 watt hours, with the maximum output power rated at 1200 watts per socket in continuous operation, and a maximum of 1800 watts is possible in total.
The Ecoflow Delta 2 delivers up to 126 watts via the three 12-volt outlets. Out of the four USB-A ports, two provide 12 watts and the other two, 18 watts. The two USB-C ports below are faster, each pumping up to 100 watts into your gadgets and compatible devices.
A maximum of 1200 watts is possible when it comes to the input. I find the power supply integrated into the case to be extremely practical at this point. Of course, the power station is a bit heavier than models with a separate power supply. But you have less parts to lug around. And if you forget to bring the power cord with you, you can quickly find a cheap replacement pretty much anywhere on the planet.
Speaking of everywhere on the planet: You can also charge the Ecoflow Delta 2 via a solar panel or the cigarette lighter in your car. The necessary cable is included in the scope of delivery. The power station accepts up to 500 watts of charging power via the DC input.
Early Verdict
The Ecoflow Delta 2 differs from many other competing power stations in two points. First, it relies on LiFePO4 battery technology, which scores points with its purported long durability. Secondly, it comes with an app that offers many surprisingly practical features. On the other hand, these advantages also come at a price.
The Delta 2 is more expensive than other competitors with similar capacity and output power, for example, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro (hands-on), which was also just unveiled at IFA 2022. In any case, we are already eager to see how the power station performs in a long-term review.
