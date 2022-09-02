Ecoflow Delta 2 review: Smart power station with an app

Ecoflow presented its new power station Delta 2 at IFA 2022. The special feature of this device? The mobile power supply is 'smart' thanks to Bluetooth, WLAN, and its own app, which is more practical than expected. NextPit has already been able to test the power station for a few days - so here is our first hands-on impression.

Ecoflow Delta 2 design and build quality

The Ecoflow Delta 2 takes after its predecessors in terms of its design. The plastic housing is dark gray at the bottom, while the upper segment is made of silver plastic with the ends sporting two solid carrying handles —one on the right and the other on the left. The fact that the handles protrude sideways and remain fixed has its fair share of advantages and disadvantages.

On the one hand, they make the case wider and less practical to pack. On the other hand, they also protect the plugged-in cables from any accidental damage, since you can't accidentally push them completely against the wall. The bottom of the power station is made from a piece of extremely non-slip rubber. The bottom line is this: the Delta 2 feels like it has a high-quality build.

Advantages and disadvantages: the handles on the side of the Ecoflow Delta 2. / © NextPit

On the side of the Ecoflow Delta 2, there is a fancy display at the top that informs you about the charging status, input and output power, as well as possible problems or errors. Below that are four USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. There is a separate button to turn the USB unit on and off. Finally, you will find a general on/off button for the power station underneath.

The Ecoflow Delta 2's display is nice to look at. / © NextPit

On the opposite side, you'll find an entire array of other ports, namely four 230-volt sockets as well as three 12-volt ports, one of which is in cigarette lighter format. The 230-volt and 12-volt outlets can also be switched on and off separately via a button. Finally, there is a flap above these outlets that shields the inputs from sight. Here, you'll find a DC input to charge the power station via a solar panel or the car's cigarette lighter, for example. There is also a 230-volt connection for a standard power cord.

The Ecoflow Delta 2 is not stingy with a plethora of sockets. / © NextPit

But that's not all when it concerns connection options. As one of only a few power stations in the market, the Delta 2 also offers Bluetooth and even WLAN as well as its own app, which is surprisingly practical. The initial pairing via Bluetooth using the Ecoflow app takes just ten seconds - to connect via WLAN, you only have to select the SSID and enter the WLAN password. Doing so will allow you to see the current input and output power as well as the battery level and the remaining runtime for the current load on the app.

The Ecoflow app offers a surprisingly large number of practical setting options. / © NextPit

It is also practical that you can switch the individual output categories on and off via the app. Through this way, you have virtually integrated smart sockets in the power station. In addition, it is also possible to deactivate the loud beep, limit the charging power, adjust the mains frequency or set the timeouts for the different outputs in the settings.