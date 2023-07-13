Ecoflow Delta 2 Max Review: Is There Anything This Power Station Cannot Do?

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max offers massive power storage and is also an efficient performer. In addition, the Delta 2 Max sports two connections each for additional batteries and solar panels, and can even double up as an optional storage unit for EcoFlow's Powerstream balcony power plant. Why do we consider the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max a true all-rounder? Find out what we at nextpit think about it in this review.

Rating

Good Great design

Good integration with the EcoFlow app

Up to 3,100 W output power

2 solar panels ports

Ports for 2 additional batteries Bad Portable design could be better

Not all ports are covered

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max in a nutshell The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a compact power station that packs plenty of punch in its relatively small form factor. Apart from offering short-term output power of 3,100 W, the portable power station impressed with its 99% MPPT Efficiency (maximized solar generation during daylight hours). While it does not have the best design to be carried around comfortably using its two side handles, the EcoFlow app is brimming with user-friendliness and offers a slew of setting options. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max costs $1,699 and can also be used as a solar generator when connected to a solar panel. If you are looking for a higher capacity, you can upgrade the Delta 2 Max by using two additional batteries. Not only that, the Delta 2 Max can also be used with the EcoFlow Power stream as a storage unit for the balcony power plant. Affiliate offer Ecoflow Delta 2 Max To device database

Design and connectivity The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is capable of powering up to twelve devices simultaneously. The power station has a practical design for storage in your vehicle, with the side handles being the only bits that get in the way at times. Pros: Plenty of connectivity.

Extremely flexible for different situations. Cons: No wireless charging support. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a robust power station with a timeless design. As usual, EcoFlow decided not to change the color design of the Delta 2 Max, retaining the plain gray-silver shade for the chassis. The power station measures 49.7 × 24.2 × 30.5 cm and tips the scales at 23 kg. The compact Delta 2 Max is bundled with an AC charging cable, a car charging cable, and a DC5521 to DC5525 cable with each purchase. The side handles stick out quite a bit. This increases the volume by some margin, but also protects the ports, connected cables, and the display. / © nextpit EcoFlow installed a small, clear screen on the front of the Delta 2 Max to show off important information at a glance. Below the display, there are four USB-A ports (2x 12 W and 2x 18 W) and two USB-C ports with a maximum power of 100 W per port. Let's move on to the sides where you will find the inconspicuously mounted vents and two ports for additional batteries to increase the capacity by another 6 kWh if the need arises. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max has numerous connectivity options. / © nextpit Finally, the rear sports four 230 V sockets, a couple of 12 V DC ports, and a cigarette lighter port. In addition, all the connections that will fill the Delta 2 Max with energy are located behind. You can charge the power station directly from a shockproof socket, connect up to two solar panels, or power the Delta 2 Max with your car—it is your call. What else is there? EcoFlow has equipped the Delta 2 Max with a non-slip coated base. This means you do not have to worry about the power station slipping off the boat on your next trip out to the sea. The rubberized bottom is also an advantage when stowing the device in the car to keep it in place, with the only problem being the two protruding side handles that make stowing it away a real-life game of Tetris. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max has a simple, timeless design. / © nextpit

Display and app There are two ways to operate the device: You can control the Delta 2 Max using the clearly laid out buttons or keep an eye on the power station around the clock via the EcoFlow app. Pros: Clear screen.

Quick, simple setup in the app.

EcoFlow app offers many setting optioms. Cons: - The small display always keeps you up to date on the power station's status. It is here where you read the input and output power, see how long the charging process will take, and how long more can the connected devices be supplied power with In addition, the EcoFlow app provides you with excellent software support to operate the power station. The display provides you with all the necessary information at a glance. / © nextpit The setup in the EcoFlow app is a quick and simple affair. You first establish a Wi-Fi connection, scan the QR code that is located above the power station, or add the Delta 2 Max via Bluetooth in the EcoFlow app. The entire process takes a maximum of three minutes if you have your Wi-Fi password on hand. The neat layout of the EcoFlow app shows you all the important information at a glance. / © nextpit Once the Delta 2 Max is added in the app, you will be able to navigate easily thanks to the simple and clear design. Basically, you'll see the same information as shown on the display, but you can dive into more detail for certain segments. For instance, you can specify the exact battery level the Delta 2 Max should be charged, and how much battery should remain in the reserves. This is a practical feature when it comes to the UPS function of the Delta 2 Max, but more about that later. Last but not least, you can activate X-Boost. Doing so increases the output power from a constant 2,400 W to 3,100 W for a very short time, perhaps to cater to starting up a power-hungry machine. What can we say? The app is fantastic. In the EcoFlow app, you can adjust many details to your liking. / © nextpit

Performance The Delta 2 Max is bursting with power. If 2,400 W is not enough for you, you can activate X-Boost to see the power increase to 3,100 W. In addition, the Delta 2 Max is compatible with the EcoFlow Powerstream. Pros: High battery efficiency.

Impressive fast charging capability.

Output power can be increased to 3,100 W. Cons: Works too quietly. Even though the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a relatively compact power station, it is still immensely powerful. The Delta 2 Max spits out a constant 2,400 W with the option to increase the power to 3,100 W via X-Boost in the EcoFlow app. Charging is a relatively fast affair: In reality, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is already 80% charged after just 53 minutes. Full charging will take 70 minutes. The Delta 2 Max consumes 2,317 Wh with a nominal capacity of 2,048 Wh. You can use 1,789 Wh of that, which corresponds to an efficiency level of 77%. If that is not enough for you, you can expand the Delta 2 Max by up to 6 kWh by hooking up additional batteries. On a particularly positive note, this power station is not a distraction at all during charging and discharging as it emits around 30 dB of noise. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max has two ports to connect to additional batteries. / © nextpit Another option to charge the Delta 2 Max is to enlist the help of a solar panel. You can charge the power station by up to 1,000 W via solar panels. That's pretty handy when you're on the road as well as for use on your balcony. An upcoming software update should be able to let you charge the Delta 2 Max simultaneously using the EcoFlow Powerstream balcony power plant inverter via the battery port and solar input. This affords you almost 2 kWp of solar power without having to jump through any legal hoops. In addition, the Delta 2 Max has a UPS function. This means that in the event of a power outage, the power station will provide an uninterrupted power supply to connected devices. Pass-through charging is also possible, but there's no charging pad for wireless charging. Finally, a few words about the battery technology: EcoFlow installed LiFePO4 cells here, resulting in a safe and long-lasting battery in the Delta 2 Max. EcoFlow guarantees 80% of the original capacity of the LFP battery after 3,000 complete discharge and charge cycles. This is an important advantage over power stations with Li-ion batteries, especially when it comes to day-to-day use.