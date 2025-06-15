Hot topics

Apple Tablet Deal: The Speedy and Slim iPad Air M2 is $100 Off

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
apple ipad air 2024 nextpit review 15
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you've been hemming and hawing about picking up a new iPad, then you may want to consider the current sale. Amazon has the latest iPad Air 7 11-inch down to its best price yet of $499 from $599, slashing the tablet's price by $100 (17%).

The deal includes all the colorways and storage variants of the iPad Air M2, covering the base model with 128 GB of storage. You can also opt for the 256 GB or the cellular-ready model with the same reduction. The tablet is available in the classic Space Gray or Starlight, as well as in a bright Blue or Purple finish.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPad Air M2 7th gen

While the iPad Air M2 (review) offers a fair upgrade over the iPad Air M1, this tablet is more highly recommended for those coming from earlier iPad Air models or those looking to step up from the standard iPad or iPad Mini. It's a sleek and lightweight machine with an incredible and slightly wider 11-inch Liquid Retina display.

It is aimed at both casual and power users, thanks to the more capable and snappy M2 SoC. This chip offers major processor and graphics enhancements compared to Apple's A-series Bionic chipsets used in iPhones. This means you now have comparable performance to the previous iPad Pro, offering more power for photo and video editing or running apps side-by-side.

iPad Air 2024 camera
iPad Air M2's 12 MP camera is the same as in the predecessor - but that's not a big problem, it performs well. / © nextpit

With the upcoming iPadOS 26, you can further take advantage of the powerful hardware, as Apple is giving it improved productivity with macOS-like multitasking functions. For instance, you'll be able to resize multiple tabs seamlessly or position them more freely.

The iPad Air M2 also comes with a faster and more stable set of connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It has familiar 12 MP cameras, which output nice and bright pictures with sharp details. Plus, it has solid battery life despite the speedy chipset onboard. This can stretch more than a day, with some juice to spare on the second day. Charging is also moderately fast via the USB-C port.

Do you think the iPad Air M2 is the right tablet for you? Which of its features are you looking forward to utilizing most? We want to hear your answers in the comments.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing