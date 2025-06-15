If you've been hemming and hawing about picking up a new iPad , then you may want to consider the current sale. Amazon has the latest iPad Air 7 11-inch down to its best price yet of $499 from $599, slashing the tablet's price by $100 (17%).

The deal includes all the colorways and storage variants of the iPad Air M2, covering the base model with 128 GB of storage. You can also opt for the 256 GB or the cellular-ready model with the same reduction. The tablet is available in the classic Space Gray or Starlight, as well as in a bright Blue or Purple finish.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 7 11'' (2025) Save $100 on all colors and variants of the faster Apple iPad Air M2 at Amazon.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPad Air M2 7th gen

While the iPad Air M2 (review) offers a fair upgrade over the iPad Air M1, this tablet is more highly recommended for those coming from earlier iPad Air models or those looking to step up from the standard iPad or iPad Mini. It's a sleek and lightweight machine with an incredible and slightly wider 11-inch Liquid Retina display.

It is aimed at both casual and power users, thanks to the more capable and snappy M2 SoC. This chip offers major processor and graphics enhancements compared to Apple's A-series Bionic chipsets used in iPhones. This means you now have comparable performance to the previous iPad Pro, offering more power for photo and video editing or running apps side-by-side.

iPad Air M2's 12 MP camera is the same as in the predecessor - but that's not a big problem, it performs well. / © nextpit

With the upcoming iPadOS 26, you can further take advantage of the powerful hardware, as Apple is giving it improved productivity with macOS-like multitasking functions. For instance, you'll be able to resize multiple tabs seamlessly or position them more freely.

The iPad Air M2 also comes with a faster and more stable set of connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It has familiar 12 MP cameras, which output nice and bright pictures with sharp details. Plus, it has solid battery life despite the speedy chipset onboard. This can stretch more than a day, with some juice to spare on the second day. Charging is also moderately fast via the USB-C port.

Do you think the iPad Air M2 is the right tablet for you? Which of its features are you looking forward to utilizing most? We want to hear your answers in the comments.