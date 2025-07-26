If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet for your casual browsing or e-books, or even as a gift for your kid, the current deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ might be for you. The entry-level Galaxy tablet is currently discounted on Amazon, dipping to $159, down by $60 from $219.

The deal applies to the base Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab A9+ version in Graphite Black with 64 GB of on-board storage (which is below the bare minimum for a tablet these days). If you worry about the modest memory, you can expand it via a microSD card.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at Amazon.

Why Do You Need the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of Samsung's budget tablets. It was launched in October 2023, featuring a good balance between price and specs. It has a modestly large 11-inch TFT LCD touchscreen with 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel is sharp and makes scrolling smooth and easy on the eyes. This is paired with reliable stereo speakers that also support Dolby Atmos sound, making it suitable for binge-watching your favorite TV series.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11-inch TFT LCD screen with a FHD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. / © nextpit

It is a light and thin machine, making it easy to handle with one hand or for younger users. It measures 0.27-inches in thickness and weighs about a pound. Samsung also highlights that the Galaxy Tab A9+ is built tough and should fare better from normal wear and tear, including accidental bumps or drops.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ ships with an efficient Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. This is a dated chip, but it still performs fluidly for light to moderate everyday tasks like document editing and gaming. There is a large 7,040 mAh battery capacity, which is rated to last more than a day.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is eligible for the One UI 7 update, or the skinned version of Android 15 OS. There are numerous Android productivity tools you can utilize, including stylus support, Quick Share, split screen, and Samsung Kids Mode to manage parental controls and content for children.

Are you looking to get your kid a new Galaxy Tab A9+? We want to hear your plans.