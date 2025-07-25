Hot topics

This iPad Air M3 Deal is So Good You Can Skip the Vanilla iPad

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
ipad pro air nextpit review pictures 12
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're on the hunt for a thin and light but speedy Apple tablet, now isn't a bad time to grab one. The latest iPad Air M3 is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, with its price down by $100. This brings the tablet to $499 from $599, which is a sizeable drop. It's also just $20 shy of the record low we saw during Prime Day.

The deals on both retailers apply to the base model in all colorways, meaning you can pick it up in Blue, Space Gray, Purple, and Starlight.

Why Buy the Apple iPad Air 7?

The iPad Air is the sleeker and beefier version of the standard iPad. However, the price difference is notably significant between the two models, so this current price reduction makes the iPad Air a more reasonable option.

As for the M3 refresh or iPad Air 7, it was launched this year and added a few upgrades, including a processor and graphics performance boost. For instance, the 11-inch Liquid Retina display (and 13-inch model) added support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which the vanilla iPad and iPad Air M2 (review) lack. The latest active stylus has a few tricks up its sleeve, like squeeze gestures, barrel roll, and haptic feedback.

Apple iPad Air 2024 with Magic Keyboard
The new iPad Air is available in 11-inch and 13-inch models. / © nextpit

With the M3 chip, the iPad Air can run Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features including writing tools and an image generator not available in the standard iPad. You can also expect the iPad Air to manage multitasking with Stage Manager smoothly and run graphics-intensive AAA titles fluidly.

The tablet also comes with double the storage for the base model, allowing you to accommodate more apps and games without spending on the next storage configuration. Plus, there's more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity in the iPad Air M3. The tablet should have no problem lasting an entire day; Apple rates its battery life for 10 hours.

Would you consider buying the iPad Air over the standard iPad for the current price? Tell us your answers in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing