If you're on the hunt for a thin and light but speedy Apple tablet , now isn't a bad time to grab one. The latest iPad Air M3 is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, with its price down by $100. This brings the tablet to $499 from $599, which is a sizeable drop. It's also just $20 shy of the record low we saw during Prime Day.

The deals on both retailers apply to the base model in all colorways, meaning you can pick it up in Blue, Space Gray, Purple, and Starlight.

Why Buy the Apple iPad Air 7?

The iPad Air is the sleeker and beefier version of the standard iPad. However, the price difference is notably significant between the two models, so this current price reduction makes the iPad Air a more reasonable option.

As for the M3 refresh or iPad Air 7, it was launched this year and added a few upgrades, including a processor and graphics performance boost. For instance, the 11-inch Liquid Retina display (and 13-inch model) added support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which the vanilla iPad and iPad Air M2 (review) lack. The latest active stylus has a few tricks up its sleeve, like squeeze gestures, barrel roll, and haptic feedback.

The new iPad Air is available in 11-inch and 13-inch models. / © nextpit

With the M3 chip, the iPad Air can run Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features including writing tools and an image generator not available in the standard iPad. You can also expect the iPad Air to manage multitasking with Stage Manager smoothly and run graphics-intensive AAA titles fluidly.

The tablet also comes with double the storage for the base model, allowing you to accommodate more apps and games without spending on the next storage configuration. Plus, there's more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity in the iPad Air M3. The tablet should have no problem lasting an entire day; Apple rates its battery life for 10 hours.

Would you consider buying the iPad Air over the standard iPad for the current price? Tell us your answers in the comments.