More than just wiping and suctioning dirt on your floors, robot cleaners have now evolved into self-cleaning machines. However, they can be quite pricey. Hence, the current deal on the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is now more reasonable if you're on the hunt for a high-end cleaning device. Presently, it's down by $350 (39%) on Amazon, dropping to $549 from $899.

And unlike many robot vacuums, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni can be picked up in either black or white color variants. Fortunately, the retailer has both options with the same discount.

Why We Like the Eufy X10 Pro Omni

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni (review) was launched in early 2024. It's a compact robot vacuum and mop with self-cleaning capabilities through its all-in-one docking station. It relies on hot water and air to wash and dry the mop pads in the robot, effectively removing stains and odors. There's also an auto-empty feature that can provide hands-free cleaning for up to 2 months.

When it comes to cleaning floors, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a reliable machine. It has a decent 8,000 Pa suction power, which might not be as strong as many premium counterparts, but it does include an anti-tangle roller brush to keep cleaning efficient throughout sessions.

Eufy's X10 Pro Omni features an all-in-one station with self-washing capabilities. / © nextpit

It also performs admirably in mopping, utilizing two fast-spinning pads and a D-shaped body to secure edge cleaning. Additionally, it features carpet detection to lift the mop and prevent it from getting wet or stuck.

Eufy's X10 Pro Omni has laser navigation and a camera for obstacle avoidance and object detection. You can use the mobile app to create 3D maps, manage floors and no-go zones, and schedule routines.

Would you consider getting the Eufy X10 Pro Omni now that it has gone cheaper? What are your plans? Tell us in the comments.