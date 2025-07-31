No More Galaxy S26? This Is Samsung's Replacement

It has been known for several weeks now that there will no longer be a Galaxy S Plus model. This is a reasonable development: the current Galaxy S25 Plus is almost identical to the newer Edge model, albeit being slightly thicker. Therefore, it makes sense for Samsung to only launch the slimmer Edge device next year. However, it appears that another device will also be discontinued: the regular Galaxy S26. Initial indications from internal sources point to a fundamental realignment of the popular S series. What could Samsung's upcoming lineup look like?

Three new models — the standard device will be dropped

A report from Android Authority highlights that the current restructuring at Samsung has gone much further than previously expected. An internal version of Samsung's One UI has revealed that there will be three devices in the upcoming S26 series, with the regular S26 being MIA. According to this info, the upcoming series of Samsung's top smartphones includes the following devices:

Galaxy S26 Pro

Galaxy S26 Edge

Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Ultra remains unchanged, while the Plus will be replaced by the thinner Edge, with the standard model being dropped entirely. The Galaxy S26 Pro will be an all-new smartphone, replacing the vanilla 'entry-level' flagship model. Whether Samsung will technologically upgrade the device to justify the "Pro" name — and possibly a higher price — remains unclear. However, if you were to examine the sales figures, this strategy could prove to be effective.

Premium sells - even in compact form

A look at the best-selling smartphones shows the following: The most expensive models dominate the sales charts. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently the best-selling device in Europe, while the best-selling Samsung device is the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Nevertheless, many users prefer more compact devices. Six of the ten best-selling smartphones are no larger than 6.3 inches, although there is hardly any choice in the size category. So, if Samsung plans to roll out a small premium model, it could sell like hot cakes.

Apple has shown that this is technically possible: the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro offers almost the same features as the larger Pro Max. Apart from the display size and battery capacity, the two smartphones are virtually identical in terms of features. In fact, it even sells better than the regular iPhone 16 across the pond. Would a more compact flagship smartphone from Samsung be an option for you?