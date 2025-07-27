Hot topics

Unbelievable Deal: Get the AirPods 4 for Just $99 Right Now

If you're on the fence about getting the AirPods 4 for yourself (because you deserve nice things!) or as a gift to someone, the entry-level Apple earbuds are back to their second-best price of $99 at Amazon. This means you can get them for $30 off (23%) their usual price of $129.

The deal applies to the non-ANC model of the AirPods 4, which is suitable if you don't need the noise-canceling capabilities of the ANC version.

Why Buy the Apple AirPods 4?

The AirPods 4 (review of ANC version) were a long-overdue upgrade to the AirPods 3, arriving almost three years after their predecessor. They brought numerous thoughtful upgrades such as a redesigned "hairdryer" form, which is shorter but maintains the ergonomic semi-open shape and lightweight build. They sport more rugged IP54 dust and water resistance, a major plus point that gives them better protection from dust, sweat, and rain.

Additionally, the skin-detect sensor has been replaced by a new optional in-ear sensor. This new generation of AirPods also features redesigned air vents, which should enhance sound quality and clarity by improving pressurization.

Apple also gave them the new H2 audio chip, replacing the dated H1. The default sound profile is flat, but you can adjust the equalizer to give the sound a boost.

Close-up of a white Apple AirPods charging case with a USB-C port.
Had to come this year: Apple switches from Lightning to USB-C. / © nextpit

Voice calling is also enhanced and clearer, utilizing advanced computational audio and Voice Isolation to minimize background noise. Surprisingly, there is Spatial Audio with head tracking. If enabled, this provides an immersive listening experience, provided you play a compatible track or video.

The AirPods 4 (non-ANC) have a slightly downgraded battery life from the AirPods 3, but the overall listening time is still above average. The earbuds themselves last 5 hours between charges and 30 hours combined with the more compact charging case.

The case also integrates a USB-C port, a nice switch from the Lightning port. This gives added flexibility when you need to top up their power.

Are you buying the AirPods 4 as a gift or to treat yourself? Let us know your plans in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

