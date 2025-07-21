Hot topics

Don't Buy the Galaxy Watch 8 Until You See this Watch Ultra Deal

nextpit Samsung galaxy Watch Ultra 2024
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
If you're on the hunt for the most rugged and capable Android smartwatch to date, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is our top pick. And right now, you can pick up the Galaxy smartwatch at near half its price. It just plunged to $379 on Amazon, which slashes its price by $270 (44%) from $699.

The retailer has all colorways discounted, but the best offer applies to the Titanium White, while the Titanium Gray with an orange strap is available for $394, which is still a solid deal.

Why You Should Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?

Samsung refreshed the Galaxy Watch series with the new Galaxy Watch 8 replacing the Galaxy Watch 7. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) remains the most premium option, as it didn't receive a proper successor. With the current discount, it now makes for a cheaper purchase than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (review) in any variant.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra features a large 1.5-inch round AMOLED display that outputs 3,000 nits of brightness. It's one of the brightest smartwatch panels, making it suitable for outdoor activities even under direct sunlight. There's a siren mode, useful for emergencies or in camping.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra photodiodes in the BioActive sensor in detail
Samsung has enhanced the photodiodes and broadened the LED spectrum to include blue, yellow, violet, and ultraviolet. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is also currently the most durable smartwatch from Samsung or any Wear OS watch. The device has a titanium chassis with MIL-STD-810H certification and is complete with sapphire and ceramic glass protection. Plus, it has a 10 ATM rating (up to 100 meters of depth) and is suitable for scuba diving.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra shares the same Exynos W1000 processor as the Galaxy Watch 8. Samsung also plans to add new vital tracking features like the antioxidant index and vascular load via software update. The battery capacity in the watch is still the biggest, so you can expect the longest runtime.

Are you looking to upgrade your smartwatch? What do you think of the Galaxy Watch Ultra? Tell us in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

