If you've been eyeing a mid-range smartphone that doesn't cost a fortune, now might be the best time to invest. Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G is on sale on Amazon, with a massive 29% off on one of its unlocked variants. This drops the device to its lowest price of $142, down from the usual $199.

There are two colorways part of the sale, but the Blue Black gets the biggest reduction, while the Light Gray is still a compelling choice for $174, which is also available on Best Buy.

Who's the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G For?

The Galaxy A16 5G (review) is at the lower end of Samsung's mid-range lineup, but it offers relatively good value for your money considering the current saving. It's a fantastic purchase for a gift to your parents or even as a second phone or burner handset for everyday tasks.

At the front, it has a reliable 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which is brighter and wider than the Galaxy A15 5G. This panel gets a decent 90 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. Despite being thinner, it is a more durable handset, featuring water and dust resistance with an IP54 rating. Its design also shares the premium styling of the pricier mid-range and flagship models.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G is IP54 dust and water resistance. / © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks

It is equipped with an Exynos 1330 chipset, which offers a speed boost in performance compared to its predecessor. This is paired with a generous 128 GB storage, providing plenty of space for apps and games. It's expandable through a microSD card for up to 1.5 TB. The device sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50 MP main camera coupled with a 5 MP ultrawide sensor. You can expect appealing image quality in daylight photos.

The Galaxy A16 5G is energized by a large 5,000 mAh battery capacity, with the actual runtime lasting more than a day in a modest setup. There's fast charging support of 25 watts. A few minutes of plugging in gives you several hours of runtime.

Like with the newer Samsung Galaxy phones, the Galaxy A16 5G is pledged with 6 years of Android OS upgrades and security patches. This makes it a good investment for those who hold on to their devices for the longer term.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy A16 5G with its features and current price? Is it a solid smartphone deal? We want to hear your answers.