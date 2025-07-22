Hot topics

If you feel it's time for an upgrade to Apple's AirPods Max, now might be the best time to dive in. The updated over-ear ANC Bluetooth headphones are back to their second-best price of $449 on Amazon and Best Buy. This translates to a huge $100 reduction from the usual $549. It's also just $20 shy of the record low we saw earlier this year.

Both retailers list most of the colorways of the headphones, including Midnight, Blue, Starlight, and Purple.

Why Buy the Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)?

While the original Apple AirPods Max (review) have existed for many years, Apple refreshed them last year, introducing a USB-C port that replaces the old Lightning jack. This brings better versatility when charging the audio cans, but more importantly, it enables true lossless audio when connected via USB-C, which was a major point of contention for my colleague Antoine, who reviewed the previous version.

Apart from the new USB-C port, the updated AirPods Max haven't changed in design. This is not a problem, as the headphones remain some of the best-looking premium over-ears. They have large aluminum earcups with well-padded knitted cushions, while the meshed canopy headband provides a comfortable fit.

AirPods Max viewed from the side
Apple's AirPods Max headband branches give it a modern look. / © nextpit

Apple didn't change much of the internals in the 2024 version, which still uses a dated H1 chip and 40 mm drivers. However, you can expect great audio quality with a balanced profile and precise coverage across different musical spectrums. The AirPods Max USB-C excel in noise cancellation, while the transparency mode is praised by my colleague for being very natural.

The headphones support Spatial Audio mixing with head tracking. While concerning battery life, the AirPods Max USB-C get a decent listening time of 20 hours with ANC or transparency enabled, and about 25 hours when either feature is off.

Are you looking to upgrade to the AirPods Max with USB-C? What are your thoughts on the deal? Let us know your plans in the comments.

