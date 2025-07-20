Hot topics

This Rugged Jackery Explorer 1 kWh Power Station is Now $600 Off

nextpit Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Test
Jade Bryan

With frequent outages, you might need a portable power station as a backup supply at home or for your camping trip. Jackery's Explorer series is known for its durability and reliability, and right now, the latest Explorer 1000 v2 is on sale for $350 off (44%), dropping it down to $449 from $799 on Amazon.

It's the record low for this power station for this year. You can also save on the solar generator set, which is paired with a 200 W solar panel. Its price is reduced to $699 from $1,299, for a saving of $600 (46%).

Why Do You Need the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2?

Jackery introduced the Explorer 1000 v2 as the latest model in the Explorer 1000 series this past April. Its biggest upgrade is the new LFP cells, which have a significantly longer life cycle. The 1,070 Wh capacity is rated to retain 70% of its health even after 4,000 cycles, making it a practical investment for long-term usage.

The power station is easy to transport, featuring a foldable handle while the device weighs 23.8 lbs and has dimensions of 12.9 x 8.8 x 9.7 inches. It's also rugged, with fire resistance and shockproof ratings.

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with various ports and a digital display.
Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 (EU version) gains LFP battery, fast charging feature from its predecessor. / © nextpit

With 1,500 watts of rated power output (3,000 watts surge), the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 can supply most high-powered appliances at home or in your RV. The capacity is enough to run an electric grill for almost an hour or fully recharge a standard MacBook for more than a dozen times. There are multiple sockets and USB ports to accommodate multiple appliances and gadgets simultaneously.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is quick to recharge. With the mains, its power can be refilled from 0 to 80% in just 55 minutes, and to 100% in 1.7 hours via standard AC charging, while an emergency mode reduces this to 1 hour for a full charge. You can manage the battery level and device status on the LCD screen or with the Jackery mobile app.

How do you plan to use a portable power station? Is it as an emergency supply at home or for your outdoor trips? We'd like to know your thoughts.

