Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A56 in the U.S., but if you're looking to score a better value for your money, you might want to check out the Galaxy S24 FE. This budget flagship is now down to $524 from $649, slashing its price by $125 (19%) on Amazon while also making it a cheaper option than the base Galaxy A56.

The deal applies to the unlocked Galaxy S24 FE with 128 GB storage in four different colors: Graphite (Black), Gray, Mint, and Blue. However, you can also pick up the 256 GB version for $584, down from $709.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Over the Galaxy A56?

The Galaxy S24 FE (review) was launched in the fall last year as a cheaper flagship alternative to the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series. While Samsung cuts corners to make it affordable, it does offer better value when compared to mid-range entries like the Galaxy A56, for good reason.

Starting with design, they almost share the same slim form factor, though the Galaxy S24 FE is slightly heavier. But it does offer a higher IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The budget Galaxy flagship also features a more capable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, which is something missing in the mid-range device.

The Galaxy S24 FE display is undoubtedly a good one, but not as good as the more expensive models in the standard Galaxy S24 range. / © nextpit

The Galaxy S24 FE gets a premium-like performance as it is fitted with an Exynos 2400e chipset that brings a snappy processor and powerful graphics. There's also a faster 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM, which is sufficient for supporting multitasking or running multiple browser tabs.

In terms of camera, the imaging setup is almost similar, though the Galaxy S24 FE offers up to 8K video recording. More importantly, it has an 8 MP telephoto snapper, a notable difference between the two.

While the Galaxy S24 FE has a smaller battery capacity, the actual runtime is average and can last a full day in modest usage settings. There's also a nifty wireless charging feature, which is something we miss in the Galaxy A56 (test).

Are you looking to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at this current price or you're sticking to your current daily driver? Let us know your plans in the comments.