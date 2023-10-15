Apple's Beats Studio Pro are Still Selling Like Hotcakes at 49% Off

The 2023 Beats Studio Pro from Apple were briefly offered at $179 (49 percent) during the Amazon Prime Day, but they were exclusively available for Prime members. So, if you haven't picked the over-ear headphones yet, there's still a chance to buy them at the same price even without an Amazon membership.

Like with the 2-day flash sale, all colors are also available during this regular sale. Meaning you can buy the Studio Pro in either brown, cream or sandstone, and navy blue in addition to the black for $170 off.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Why the Beats Studio Pro (2023) are popular

Beats' Studio Pro are relatively fresh ANC headphones with numerous upgrades from the last Studio Pro. For starters, they were given new custom 40 mm audio drivers that produce up to 80 percent improved output quality. The ANC on the wearable is also fully adaptive and supports transparency mode. Similar with AirPods Pro 2 (review), Spatial Audio is added for a 360-degree surround sound experience.

Apart from the internal audio enhancements, the Beats Studio Pro sport a refreshed exterior with ear cushions utilizing ultra-plush foam and leather for added comfort in extended listening. Apple also added a USB-C port that is compatible for streaming lossless audio and charging the device at the same time.

Beats Studio Pro 2023 colors / © Beats

Speaking of charging, the Studio Pro get fast charging with a 10-minute refill giving you up to four hours of playback. Nonetheless, the battery life on the Studio Pro are improved from their predecessor, which lasts 40 hours between charges and about 24 hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled.

When it comes to connectivity, Beats' Studio Pro also boast enhanced iPhone and Android compatibility, including a one-touch pairing and Google's Fast Pair. You can also use Apple or Google Find My to locate the headphones.

The deal has been available since Friday, and it's unclear how long it is going to run. Hence, it's better that you quickly act fast if you want to secure the savings. Likewise, do you think the Beats Studio Pro are a steal for this rate? Let us know.