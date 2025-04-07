Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Buds with AI Translate Plunge to New Low, Now 44% Off

Deals on the Galaxy Buds 3 during the spring sale weren’t very generous, but if you skipped them then, now might be the time to reconsider. As part of Amazon’s early Easter sale, the latest wireless ANC Galaxy earbuds have dropped to $99, down from $179—their lowest price yet.

That’s a massive $80 savings (44% off), beating the previous record low by a wide margin. The deal applies to both Silver and White color options.

Who Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 For?

Samsung overhauled its Buds lineup with the Galaxy Buds 3 (review) series, and this discount applies to the standard model, the more affordable option in the lineup. The earbuds now feature a triangular stem design that looks futuristic—a big shift from the rounded shape of earlier models. This change also makes them easier to grip and control using the haptic touch buttons. Both the buds and the case carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Buds 3 feature a semi-open design, unlike the Pro model (review), which uses silicone eartips. This makes them more comfortable for long-term wear, though passive noise isolation is weaker, and there’s no transparency mode, which is common for this earbud style.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in charging case with earbuds visible.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 has a semi-transparent charging case. Both get IP57 dust and water resistance. / © nextpit

In terms of sound, the Galaxy Buds 3 impress with clean, rich audio and a noticeable boost in low-end frequencies, while highs and mids remain crisp. They support Samsung’s SSC-UHQ high-resolution codec, along with AAC and SBC, and offer a precise equalizer to tailor the sound profile.

Other features include Galaxy AI integration, such as Live Translate and Interpreter, if paired with a compatible Samsung device. The earbuds also support wear detection, seamless device switching and offer up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case—which also supports wireless charging.

We're not sure how long this deal will last, so if you're eyeing the Galaxy Buds 3, now might be the best time to grab a pair at their lowest price ever.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 at this price? Are you on the fence about picking them up now that they’re more affordable? Let us know in the comments!

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

