Samsung’s Smartest Galaxy Earbuds Yet Are 16% Off Right Now
While the Easter sale is still a couple of weeks away, some top-rated wireless in-ear headphones are already available at a discount. For example, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently $40 off (16%) at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $209.
Although this isn't the lowest price ever, it's a rare discount considering the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were only launched late last summer. Both the Silver and White colorways are included in the sale.
Why We Like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung redesigned the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) with a new triangular stem, a major departure from their predecessor’s round in-ear form. The buds also feature LED lighting, which can be turned on or off for a semi-futuristic aesthetic. Despite the new shape, my colleague found them to fit snugly in the ears and stay put during runs or workouts.
The earbuds themselves are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance, a protection level that also extends to the charging case. They feature touch and haptic controls, which remain responsive even if your fingers are wet.
Samsung also upgraded the internal acoustics and components of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, resulting in a more precise and detailed audio experience than the previous generation. If you're a fan of deep bass, you'll appreciate the ultra-low distortion frequencies. However, the built-in equalizer allows you to switch to other sound profiles, such as a "clear" mode that prioritizes vocals. High-resolution audio is supported, but only when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone.
The microphone system has also been enhanced, delivering better noise-canceling capabilities than before. Samsung incorporates AI-powered Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that automatically adjusts based on ambient noise. Of course, you can manually control it or opt for the classic adaptive mode. The transparency mode provides a natural blend of external audio when needed.
Battery life is rated at up to 7 hours of listening time without ANC and slightly lower at 6 hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled. With the charging case, the total battery life extends to 30 hours. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also support fast charging and wireless charging.
Are you in the market for a new set of wireless ANC earbuds? What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Let us know in the comments!