While the Easter sale is still a couple of weeks away, some top-rated wireless in-ear headphones are already available at a discount. For example, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently $40 off (16%) at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $209.

Although this isn't the lowest price ever, it's a rare discount considering the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were only launched late last summer. Both the Silver and White colorways are included in the sale.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Save $40 (16%) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon or Best Buy.

Why We Like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung redesigned the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) with a new triangular stem, a major departure from their predecessor’s round in-ear form. The buds also feature LED lighting, which can be turned on or off for a semi-futuristic aesthetic. Despite the new shape, my colleague found them to fit snugly in the ears and stay put during runs or workouts.

The earbuds themselves are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance, a protection level that also extends to the charging case. They feature touch and haptic controls, which remain responsive even if your fingers are wet.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have LED lighting on the stems. / © nextpit

Samsung also upgraded the internal acoustics and components of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, resulting in a more precise and detailed audio experience than the previous generation. If you're a fan of deep bass, you'll appreciate the ultra-low distortion frequencies. However, the built-in equalizer allows you to switch to other sound profiles, such as a "clear" mode that prioritizes vocals. High-resolution audio is supported, but only when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

The microphone system has also been enhanced, delivering better noise-canceling capabilities than before. Samsung incorporates AI-powered Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that automatically adjusts based on ambient noise. Of course, you can manually control it or opt for the classic adaptive mode. The transparency mode provides a natural blend of external audio when needed.

Battery life is rated at up to 7 hours of listening time without ANC and slightly lower at 6 hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled. With the charging case, the total battery life extends to 30 hours. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also support fast charging and wireless charging.

Are you in the market for a new set of wireless ANC earbuds? What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Let us know in the comments!