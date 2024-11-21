Hot topics

Apple's iPad 10 Plunges to a New Record-Low of $279

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple iPad 2022
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Black Friday sales have officially kicked off, bringing significant discounts to select Apple products, including the iPad 10. The 64 GB model is now available for $279 at Amazon and Best Buy—a $70 discount (20 percent) off its usual $349 price. This marks a new all-time low for the popular Apple tablet since its price was recently adjusted.

All four color options of the iPad 10 are included in the sale. For those needing more storage, the 256 GB version is also discounted to $429, down from its regular price of $499.

Why the Apple iPad 10 (2022) is worth considering

The Apple iPad 10 (review) is designed for users seeking a balanced, affordable tablet. It’s an excellent choice for casual users and students who need a portable device for managing schoolwork, browsing, or streaming.

Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 might be slightly dated, but it still features notable upgrades. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offers a wider screen, high resolution, and up to 500 nits of brightness. Creative users can also pair it with the Apple Pencil (sold separately) for drawing and note-taking.

Will we see the iPad 2024 adopt a similar landscape camera?
The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

Apple has given the iPad 10 a much-needed redesign. The bezels are slimmer, the Lightning port has been replaced by USB-C, and the chassis now sports flat edges for a sleeker, more modern look.

The 12 MP front camera has been repositioned to landscape orientation, making it ideal for video calls. It also supports Center Stage, which automatically keeps you in frame during video chats. Meanwhile, the 12 MP rear camera is capable of recording crisp 4K videos.

Under the hood, the iPad 10 is powered by the A14 Bionic processor, which delivers snappy performance. Whether you’re multitasking with multiple browser tabs or playing games, the device handles tasks smoothly.

The iPad 10 also packs a 7,606 mAh battery, offering excellent battery life. Combined with the efficient iPadOS, you can expect several days of use on a single charge under moderate usage.

Are you looking for a tablet this Black Friday? What do you think of the iPad 10? Tell us in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing