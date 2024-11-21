Black Friday sales have officially kicked off, bringing significant discounts to select Apple products, including the iPad 10. The 64 GB model is now available for $279 at Amazon and Best Buy—a $70 discount (20 percent) off its usual $349 price. This marks a new all-time low for the popular Apple tablet since its price was recently adjusted.

All four color options of the iPad 10 are included in the sale. For those needing more storage, the 256 GB version is also discounted to $429, down from its regular price of $499.

Why the Apple iPad 10 (2022) is worth considering

The Apple iPad 10 (review) is designed for users seeking a balanced, affordable tablet. It’s an excellent choice for casual users and students who need a portable device for managing schoolwork, browsing, or streaming.

Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 might be slightly dated, but it still features notable upgrades. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offers a wider screen, high resolution, and up to 500 nits of brightness. Creative users can also pair it with the Apple Pencil (sold separately) for drawing and note-taking.

The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

Apple has given the iPad 10 a much-needed redesign. The bezels are slimmer, the Lightning port has been replaced by USB-C, and the chassis now sports flat edges for a sleeker, more modern look.

The 12 MP front camera has been repositioned to landscape orientation, making it ideal for video calls. It also supports Center Stage, which automatically keeps you in frame during video chats. Meanwhile, the 12 MP rear camera is capable of recording crisp 4K videos.

Under the hood, the iPad 10 is powered by the A14 Bionic processor, which delivers snappy performance. Whether you’re multitasking with multiple browser tabs or playing games, the device handles tasks smoothly.

The iPad 10 also packs a 7,606 mAh battery, offering excellent battery life. Combined with the efficient iPadOS, you can expect several days of use on a single charge under moderate usage.

Are you looking for a tablet this Black Friday? What do you think of the iPad 10?