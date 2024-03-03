Apple's Popular Beats Headphones are on Sale for up to $150 Off

Apple is ringing spring by running a major sale on its some popular noise-cancelling wireless earbuds and Bluetooth headphones under the Beats brand. For example, the sale is seeing the latest Studio Buds+ and Studio Pro back to their near-record low prices, with up to $150 savings.

The Beats offers are available on Apple's retail stores and Apple.com and will run until March 11. However, major retailers are also matching the headphones deals of the iPhone maker.

Beats Studio Buds+

Leading the sale are the Beats Studio Buds+, which are returning to their second-best price at $129. While it's not the lowest record, it's still pretty close. The deal for the earphones also applies to all colorways of the Studio Buds+, including the transparent and classic black.

Beats' Studio Buds+ came at the scene last year bringing numerous improvements from the earbuds line of the company. Apple gave them beefier specs that boost sound quality and ANC while adding spatial audio. Plus, the earbuds also get up to 36 hours of combined battery life.

Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro are a great over-ear headphones alternative to the premium Apple AirPods Max (review). Now that the Studio Pro have gone cheaper, there's even more reason to pick them over the latter.

Apple's Beats Studio Pro (2023) noise-cancelling headphones are on sale with near record-low price on Amazon and Apple.com. / © Apple

Currently, the Beats Studio Pro are listed down at $199 from $349. That's not the best price for the headphones, however, the discount still amounts you to a whopping $150 savings. Meanwhile, you can pick them up on brown, black, blue, or cream finishes.

What makes the Studio Pro worthy are the new redesigned acoustic system inside. There are chips that produce more accurate audio profile while the overall noise-cancelling functionality is also enhanced. You can enjoy on the lossless audio via USB-C, fast charging, immersive listening with the spatial audio feature.

Other Beats headphones on sale

There are substantial discounts on Apple's best-selling Beats Studio Buds and workout-inclined Beats Powerbeats Pro.

As for the standard Studio Buds (review), they plunge again to $99, which is one of the lowest prices we saw and translates to a $50 reduction (33 percent). Although they're on the cheaper bracket, they come with ANC capability and transparency mode as the pricier Studio Buds+. At the same time, they work pretty well with iPhone and Android devices and have an IPX4 water-resistant build.

Beats' Powerbeats Pro continue to be a popular choice for those active individuals and athletes, thanks to their earhook design and top-class sound. The only shortcoming the earbuds have are the missing ANC. However, the earbuds themselves come with passive noise isolation, and they boast powerful audio, too, through the Apple H1 chip. At $179, you are going to take home $70 off their regular price at $249.

