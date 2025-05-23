With favorable weather in the spring and summer, you may be planning outdoor trips or camping. A portable power station is a fantastic way to keep your gadgets and appliances powered up, and right now, Anker's popular Solix C1000 is on sale for 44% off.

This means you can pick up the Solix C1000 for $448, which is $351 less than the usual price of $799. It's near the record-low of $429 that we saw last year, making this a sizeable saving.

Why You Need the Anker Solix C1000

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the more compact and lighter 1 kWh power stations on the market. It weighs 27.6 lbs and features two large handle bars on each side for easy transport outdoors. With dimensions of 14.8 × 8.07 × 11.02 inches, it's easy to stow under a desk or inside a cabinet for storage.

In terms of interface, it has multiple AC sockets that can accommodate various appliances and devices simultaneously, in addition to a DC input. There are also fast-charging USB ports and a bright LED light. The LCD screen displays the charge level and other statuses, but you can also manage this information directly on the Anker mobile app.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts / © Anker

The Solix C1000 uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cells, giving it a long lifespan. Anker rates that it will retain 80% of its health after 3,000 charge cycles. It can energize high-powered and demanding appliances with an 1,800 W output and 2,400 W peak power rating.

Charging the Solix C1000 can be done through AC, which takes about an hour, with 0 to 80% being refilled in just 43 minutes. If you're away from the mains, it also supports fast solar charging using Anker's solar panels.

Do you plan an outdoor trip this summer or spring? What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000 now that it has become more affordable? Let us know in the comments.