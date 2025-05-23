Hot topics

Anker's Compact and Quick Solix Power Station Just Hit 44% Off

Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan

With favorable weather in the spring and summer, you may be planning outdoor trips or camping. A portable power station is a fantastic way to keep your gadgets and appliances powered up, and right now, Anker's popular Solix C1000 is on sale for 44% off.

This means you can pick up the Solix C1000 for $448, which is $351 less than the usual price of $799. It's near the record-low of $429 that we saw last year, making this a sizeable saving.

Why You Need the Anker Solix C1000

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the more compact and lighter 1 kWh power stations on the market. It weighs 27.6 lbs and features two large handle bars on each side for easy transport outdoors. With dimensions of 14.8 × 8.07 × 11.02 inches, it's easy to stow under a desk or inside a cabinet for storage.

In terms of interface, it has multiple AC sockets that can accommodate various appliances and devices simultaneously, in addition to a DC input. There are also fast-charging USB ports and a bright LED light. The LCD screen displays the charge level and other statuses, but you can also manage this information directly on the Anker mobile app.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts / © Anker

The Solix C1000 uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cells, giving it a long lifespan. Anker rates that it will retain 80% of its health after 3,000 charge cycles. It can energize high-powered and demanding appliances with an 1,800 W output and 2,400 W peak power rating.

Charging the Solix C1000 can be done through AC, which takes about an hour, with 0 to 80% being refilled in just 43 minutes. If you're away from the mains, it also supports fast solar charging using Anker's solar panels.

Do you plan an outdoor trip this summer or spring? What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000 now that it has become more affordable? Let us know in the comments.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
