The developer Tapuniverse is currently making several of its useful Android apps available for free. If you get one of the tools now, you can use it permanently free of charge. But users of iOS devices will also get their money's worth.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Resume Builder - CV Maker ($5.99 ) - In this day and age, without a convincing CV, you're often at a disadvantage. So it's all the better that you can create a suitable design yourself in a short space of time. With the help of this app and a pinch of creativity, it's easy to create a professional and appealing CV that leaves an impression (4.3 stars, 2,300 ratings)

) - In this day and age, without a convincing CV, you're often at a disadvantage. So it's all the better that you can create a suitable design yourself in a short space of time. With the help of this app and a pinch of creativity, it's easy to create a professional and appealing CV that leaves an impression Passport Photo: ID Photo Print ($5.99 ) - This app makes it easy to take high-quality passport photos from the comfort of your own home, without having to go to a photographer. In Germany, however, self-taken passport photos have only been accepted to a limited extent since May (4.6 stars, 3,930 ratings) .

) - This app makes it easy to take high-quality passport photos from the comfort of your own home, without having to go to a photographer. In Germany, however, self-taken passport photos have only been accepted to a limited extent since May . Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot ($3.49 ) - Anyone who has ever tried to take a screenshot of an entire website or chat history knows the problem: unwanted elements such as advertisements, menus, or the scrollbar are often included. This app provides a remedy by allowing you to effortlessly remove superfluous elements (4.6 stars, 2,750 ratings)

) - Anyone who has ever tried to take a screenshot of an entire website or chat history knows the problem: unwanted elements such as advertisements, menus, or the scrollbar are often included. This app provides a remedy by allowing you to effortlessly remove superfluous elements Business Card Maker: Logo Card ($5.99 ) - Whether used professionally or simply for pleasure, business cards are inexpensive to buy. The real challenge often lies in the design, especially for people without graphic talent. But this problem is a thing of the past with this app (4.4 stars, 915 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Minesweeper Classic ($4.99 ) - If you're nostalgic and used to using a Windows PC, you'll love this game. The game principle is clearly based on the well-known Windows classic: the aim is to correctly mark minefields and uncover all safe fields, just like in the old days. It's just a shame that the app relies on in-app purchases (4.6 stars, 249 ratings)

) - If you're nostalgic and used to using a Windows PC, you'll love this game. The game principle is clearly based on the well-known Windows classic: the aim is to correctly mark minefields and uncover all safe fields, just like in the old days. It's just a shame that the app relies on in-app purchases Ninja Boy Adventures - Bomberman edition ($1.99 ) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining (3.4 stars, 8 ratings)

) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining Queen Rules ($2.99 ) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers so that they can defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings)

) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers so that they can defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures Dog Guide 2 PRO ($1.99 ) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

Need more free apps? Check out our other articles!

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.