JBL makes some of the best portable Bluetooth and wireless speakers, and right now, its smallest and latest Go 4 speaker is on sale at major retailers. Both Amazon and Best Buy currently list the JBL Go 4 for $39, down from the usual $49. That saves you $10 or 20 percent, which is already a solid deal.

The best part? Most color options of the JBL Go 4 are included in the sale. These include Purple, Red, Blue, Sand, and Squad or Camouflage.

Why You Might Want the JBL Go 4

The Go 4 is JBL’s newest portable and rugged Bluetooth speaker. It’s a more affordable alternative to premium models like the Beats Pill. Released last year as an upgrade to the Go 3, it offers longer battery life and support for the JBL Portable app. It’s still a tiny speaker, measuring 3.7 by 2.6 by 1.4 inches, which is just about the size of your palm. You can easily slip it into your pocket or hook it onto a bag strap.

With IP67 dust and water resistance, you won’t need to worry about taking it to the pool or beach. If you care about sustainability, the Go 4 is made from recycled materials, with a fabric-wrapped grille and a plastic body.

JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker
JBL's Go 4 speaker is IP67 dust and water resistance. It also supports JBL Portable app for equalizer adjustment. / © JBL

Despite its small size, the Go 4 delivers impressive playtime. It’s rated for up to 7 hours of playback, and you can extend that with the Playtime Boost feature. Charging is done via a USB C port.

In terms of sound, the JBL Go 4 features 3 watt stereo speakers tuned with JBL Pro Sound. It delivers rich bass and a wider soundstage compared to its predecessor. You can also connect it with JBL's Portable app for controls and tweaking of the equalizer.

Connectivity also gets an upgrade. The Go 4 uses Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster and more stable than Bluetooth 5.0. It supports multi speaker setups with other Go speakers or JBL Auracast compatible models, giving you a bigger and louder sound system.

Would you bring the JBL Go 4 to your next picnic or backyard party? Share your plans in the comments.

