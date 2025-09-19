Is the Watch GT 6 Pro Huawei’s Most Outdoor-Focused Watch Yet?

To improve on what was already a very capable smartwatch, Huawei added a set of practical upgrades to the Watch GT 6 Pro. This is a versatile wearable that combines a refined, angular design with a solid lineup of fitness and health tools. Huawei is clearly targeting amateur and beginner athletes, while still offering features useful to performance-focused users. Spoiler alert: I liked the GT 6 Pro overall, but it still falls short of delivering a complete smartwatch experience.

Summary Offers Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro Good Excellent battery life

Multiband GPS with accurate route tracking

Virtual Power & FTP features for cyclists

Premium titanium and sapphire design Bad Limited app ecosystem

No LTE support

Reflective display

Ongoing privacy concerns Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro: All deals

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro: Rugged Design, Bright Display Design & Build Case Aerospace-grade titanium alloy Screen material Sapphire glass Display 1.47” AMOLED, 466×466

Peak brightness: 3000 nits The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is a sharply designed smartwatch, built around an octagonal case with a circular display. Its titanium case and sapphire glass display give it a focus on durability. The watch is available only in a 46 mm size, includes a remappable shortcut button, and uses a rotating crown for navigation. Side view of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro highlighting its titanium case and sapphire glass. © nextpit Side profile of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro showing its slim titanium body and swappable strap. © nextpit Close-up of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro crown and pressure-button detail. © nextpit Detail of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro showing its remappable shortcut button and textured grip finish. © nextpit Detail of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro’s sensor array on its underside—optical heart rate, SpO₂, and skin contact zones. © nextpit Close-up of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro’s strap—showcasing its texture, finish, and quick-release connection. © nextpit Huawei’s AMOLED panel peaks at 3,000 nits, which keeps it readable even under direct sunlight. Reflections, however, are more noticeable than on some competing devices. This may be due to the reflective nature of sapphire glass or a less aggressive anti-reflective coating. We noticed the same issue with the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition (review), which suggests this is common across Huawei’s premium lineup. The bezels are slimmer than before, and the always-on display option is available, though it does reduce the watch’s otherwise remarkable battery life. Reflections on the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro sapphire face showing its high-gloss finish and how light plays on the display. © nextpit At 46 mm, this is a large watch that may feel bulky on smaller wrists. Those who prioritize visibility and durability over a low-profile design will appreciate what the GT 6 Pro offers.

Software and Compatibility Compatibility OS HarmonyOS 6 OS support Compatible with iOS & Android Although navigation on the Watch GT 6 Pro feels smooth thanks to Huawei’s HarmonyOS, the software still isn’t as app-rich as Wear OS 6 or watchOS 26. I tested the watch paired with an iPhone 16 (review), and because I am outside the Huawei ecosystem, several services overlapped or did not work properly. For example, while the GT 6 Pro has NFC, Huawei relies on a third-party app, Quicko Wallet, instead of a native payment solution for Android or iOS. This means you need to set up and trust a separate app for contactless payments, which feels clunky compared to integrated solutions like Apple Wallet. The watch interface is straightforward, with quick-access tiles for workouts, heart rate, weather, and sleep. Huawei also offers several smart watch faces that surface useful information at a glance, and you can customize them to create personal shortcuts. The Huawei Health companion app is one of the stronger parts of the experience. It connects with Apple HealthKit and Google Health Connect, and supports third-party integrations, including Komoot for navigation and Strava for workout syncing. The workout charts are general and approachable, which is great for beginners. But Huawei goes too far with its wellness coaching: constant reminders, challenges, and “close your rings” prompts can feel pushy and overwhelming rather than motivating. This heavy-handed approach is my biggest criticism of the app's experience. There is no LTE version available, so you will need to keep your phone nearby for notifications and music streaming unless you preload tracks onto the watch. All of this adds up to a smartwatch experience that feels polished in some areas but limited in others. For all the quirks with iOS compatibility and likely similar issues on Android, choosing a Huawei watch still feels like a trade-off. You get excellent hardware, but you sacrifice the seamless app ecosystem and integration you would get with Wear OS or watchOS.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro: Health and Wellness Features Health Features Sensors & Insights ECG

Fall Detection 2.0

Pulse Wave Analysis (medically certified in the EU)

Sleep breathing monitoring

Health Insights

Emotional Wellbeing 2.0 While health tracking has become a core focus for most smartwatch makers, Huawei still seems to be catching up in this area and appears to be prioritizing fitness and workout features instead. The GT 6 Pro includes ECG support, Fall Detection 2.0, pulse wave arrhythmia analysis, and sleep breathing monitoring. Menstrual cycle tracking is available, but it remains fairly basic compared to what competitors offer. Screenshot of the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro displaying the app dashboard—health, workouts, and metrics at a glance. © nextpit Sleep tracking, however, is an area that needs refinement. Compared with my reference device, the Oura Ring 4 (review), the GT 6 Pro struggles to accurately differentiate between time in bed and actual sleep. Deep and REM phases are consistently overestimated, sometimes showing values more than double those reported by Oura. Want better sleep tracking scores? Just do this 10-minute habit daily As a result, the watch’s sleep score tends to be overly positive compared to how well-rested I actually felt. And while Huawei does not offer a daily readiness score, its sleep data still feeds into the Health Insights feature, which compiles your wellness and activity data into a single overview. Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro sleep tracking screen showing sleep phases and recovery metrics. © nextpit

Workout Features and Overall Watch Performance Sports, Outdoor & Performance GPS & Navigation Sunflower Positioning System 2.0 (multiband) for high-precision tracking

Route import/export with breadcrumb navigation & “Back to Start”

Fast satellite acquisition tips via Assisted GNSS updates (through Huawei Health) Cycling Performance Virtual Cycling Power (no external meter required)

FTP calculation when paired with an external power meter

Real-time grade, average grade, grade range, total ascent/descent

Auto activity detection & auto pause/resume

Share rides to Strava / Komoot Trail Running Altitude trend & real-time grade

Estimated arrival time to checkpoints per segment

Route import/export & Back to Start Golf 17,000+ course maps supported

Vector maps with stepless zoom (drag/scroll, hazard distance checks) Freediving Freedive support up to 40 m Skiing First descent difficulty & total descent metrics

Lift/run state detection and detailed session stats Overall, the GT 6 Pro packs over 100 workout modes, multiband GPS, and support for route import/export with breadcrumb navigation and “Back to Start.” With this generation, Huawei focused on improving four key workout modes: cycling, trail running, golf, and skiing. I was especially interested in the cycling mode, as I had a 525 km bike ride through the Alps that made for a perfect real-world test. For cycling, Huawei introduced several noteworthy upgrades. The watch now supports real-time gradient display, Functional Threshold Power (FTP) calculation when paired with an external power meter, and seamless Strava and Komoot integration. The headline addition, however, is Huawei’s new Virtual Cycling Power feature. While I experienced some tracking hiccups on the first day of my trip, the GT 6 Pro ultimately logged more than 400 km over six days of riding. Two things stood out: GPS acquisition was consistently fast at the start of every ride, and auto-detection with auto-pause worked reliably. Most importantly, the watch never ended a ride on its own. I always had to manually stop it, which meant I could pause for 30 minutes or more and still have the session tracked as one continuous ride. Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro running coach tested: I didn't think a smartwatch could fix my running. It did. It's clear to me that the Virtual Power is aimed at amateur cyclists and beginners who do not own a power meter. It estimates wattage output based on your rider weight, bike weight, heart rate, and GPS data, which you enter once in the Huawei Health app before your first ride. The better your inputs, the closer the estimates will be to a real power meter. This feature is fun and accessible, letting you establish a baseline with just a 20-minute outdoor ride and then use that value to guide your training load and recovery. Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro cycling analysis—showing power data and route metrics at a glance. © nextpit For more advanced cyclists, Huawei still offers FTP calculation when connected to an external power meter, making the GT 6 Pro versatile for both casual and data-driven riders. You can view Virtual Power in real time on the watch during rides and dive into detailed analysis later in the Huawei Health app. While it does not replace a full FTP test or dedicated cycling hardware, it made me more aware of my performance trends. And that alone is a win compared with most mainstream smartwatches. In terms of GPS accuracy, I am still working on a full comparison with other devices, but Huawei’s Sunflower Positioning System 2.0 performed well overall. Elevation matching was particularly impressive, with recorded routes closely matching Komoot’s reference data.

Battery Life and Charging Battery Capacity 867 mAh Battery Life up to 21 days (max) | 12–14 days typical | 40h GPS mode

Supports wireless quick charging Huawei redesigned the internals of the Watch GT 6 Pro to maximize battery capacity, using a new high-silicon stacked cell that fills nearly every available corner of the case. The company claims that, when combined with software optimizations, this nearly doubles endurance compared to the previous generation. Huawei rates the GT 6 Pro for up to 21 days of battery life (12 to 14 days with typical use) and around 40 hours of continuous GPS tracking. There is no special ultra-long battery mode here; the hardware redesign is what enables this performance. For instance, the last time I charged the Watch GT 6 Pro was six days ago. Since then, I have kept all health features enabled, used the always-on display, and the battery is still at 65 percent. That is impressive, even considering this was a relatively light training week. Even more notably, I took the GT 6 Pro on a 525 km bike ride through the Alps, tracking every stage with continuous GPS. I powered the watch off overnight, used it from morning to evening, and kept the always-on display off most of the time. The watch finally ran out of battery just 15 km before the finish after almost six full days of riding. For outdoor adventurers, this level of endurance is a standout feature. The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro charging puck—compact magnetic rear connection and USB-A connector for power delivery. © nextpit Recharging is quick and wireless, taking about an hour for a full charge. My only criticism is the charger itself: despite the watch’s premium design, the puck still uses a bulky USB-A connector and feels clunky to travel with. I would like to see a more modern solution with USB-C and a slimmer, more flexible design, similar to what Amazfit provides. Overall, the battery life is one of the strongest reasons to choose the GT 6 Pro.

Should You Buy the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro? The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro brings genuinely interesting features for outdoor enthusiasts, a battery life that outperforms most competitors, and a versatile, premium design. Starting at €379 (around $445), it is competitively priced for what it offers. However, Huawei remains one of the least transparent companies when it comes to data privacy, according to recent research, and that is one reason why the company still lacks official product availability in the U.S. Connectivity is another area to watch. As Google, Garmin, and Apple push forward with LTE, 5G, and even satellite communication features, Huawei’s lack of cellular options might become a bigger drawback for outdoor athletes who want a fully independent watch. At the end of the day, the question is whether great battery life, accurate GPS, and rugged design are enough for you. The GT 6 Pro is a compelling choice for cyclists, hikers, and outdoor athletes who value power data, route navigation, and endurance. Still, Huawei continues to lag when it comes to third-party app support: you will not find Google Maps, YouTube Music, or the rich app ecosystem of Wear OS here. Even with those limitations, the GT 6 Pro stands out as a refined and capable smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts. But if privacy and app ecosystem support are high on your list, you may want to think twice before committing.

Where to Buy the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is available from Huawei’s official online store and major retailers across Europe. Pricing starts at €379 for the 46 mm model with a Black Fluoroelastomer or Brown Woven strap, and €499 for the Titanium strap version. Huawei often includes launch promotions through its online store, such as discounts on accessories or bundles, so it is worth checking for special offers before purchasing.