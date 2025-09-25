Google has been rolling out meaningful changes to Google Play in recent months. Following the integration of public gamer profiles and performance optimizations , the internet search giant isn’t done yet. It has now announced a wave of updates to the platform, including a new agentic assistant powered by Gemini, designed to support players while gaming.

Hints about Gemini’s arrival on Google Play surfaced last year. After a long wait, the feature becomes official today. In a blog post, Google confirmed that Gemini Live will be integrated through a new Sidekick overlay, offering more than just a standard assistant.

Gemini Live Comes to Play Games

Gemini Live is designed to assist gamers in real time, offering tips, guidance, and answers to in-game questions. For example, players can ask about basic controls or what skills are needed to beat a boss. The assistant can analyze what’s on the screen and tailor its responses accordingly, all without leaving the game.

This feature is similar to Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot, which is available on Xbox and its mobile and PC apps.

In addition to Gemini Live, the new Play Games Sidekick acts as an always-available hub for gaming content. It provides access to tips, achievements, rewards, and other relevant information tied to the game being played.

Sidekick’s Gemini Live will support games from the Play Store, though Google notes that it will begin with select titles for a limited group of users this year, with broader availability planned for the future.

New You Tab in Play Store

Google is also revamping the Play Store with a new You tab. This section will feature the gamer profile announced earlier this month and offer shortcuts to content recommendations, stats, rewards, subscriptions, and updates. Users will also be able to revisit previously consumed content, such as audiobooks, and jump back in with ease.

The new Sidekick (left) overlay will appear when playing games and integrates Gemini Live into the experience. / © Google | Edited by nextpit

The You tab begins rolling out this week and will expand to more countries by October.

Smarter Search and Community Features

A new Guided Search feature improves app discovery by allowing users to search using natural language, such as typing their goals. Seasonal content will also appear at the top of the Apps page, tailored to each country or region.

Google is introducing an upgraded game detail page that goes beyond basic information. It now includes a community section where players can exchange ideas and help answer questions.

For those interested in cross-platform play, Google Play Games on PC is graduating from beta. This means users in many countries can now play mobile games on their PC and sync progress across devices. Google currently hosts more than 200,000 games across mobile and PC platforms.

What are your thoughts on having AI assist you while gaming? Will it change the experience for players? Share your opinion in the comments.