Hot topics

This Galaxy Feature Isn’t Out Yet—But It Could Literally Save Your Life

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Antioxidant
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Français / Español

Samsung’s smartwatches are already a powerful range of wearables, offering far more than basic step counts and heart rate tracking. With continued development, it’s clear the company aims to equip them with even more life-saving tools. And we may already have a clue about what’s coming next, which is early detection of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disorder and the leading cause of dementia. It’s one of the most alarming conditions currently under study, largely because it remains incurable and irreversible. That’s why many researchers focus on early detection and prevention, hoping to slow the progression of this neurodegenerative disease in patients.

Using Available Smartphone and Wearable Data

In a recent blog post, Samsung announced that its research team has developed a breakthrough method that could detect early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia. This approach may prove crucial in preventing the condition from worsening into more serious and fatal stages.

The technology tracks changes in cognitive function using digital biomarker analysis. It leverages data already captured by smartphones and smartwatches, such as app usage, typing speed, messaging and call frequency, sleep patterns, voice characteristics, and other behavioral signals.

A person interacting with the Samsung Health app on a smartphone, displaying running stats and antioxidant level.
The Samsung Health app on a Galaxy phone.  / © nextpit

Samsung says this data reveals “subtle routine changes with remarkably high sensitivity,” making it a valuable blueprint for cognitive health monitoring.

The company also notes that these biomarkers have shown effectiveness in tracking cognitive changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the South Koreans, the results are comparable to hospital-based dementia screenings.

When Will This Feature Arrive?

It’s unlikely we’ll see this technology rolled out in Galaxy smartphones or smartwatches just yet. More studies are needed to validate the findings and refine the models. But if it materializes, it could complement clinical screenings by alerting users to early warning signs.

What’s promising is that this method relies on common data sources and doesn’t require advanced or specialized hardware. It could also benefit from artificial intelligence, which is already fitted in most smartphones, to enhance accuracy and personalization.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced new features with the Galaxy Watch 8 (review), like the antioxidant index for measuring cellular health and vascular load tracking based on heart rate, exercise, and sleep data. These additions show the company’s growing focus on proactive wellness.

What do you think of the promising features Samsung is working on? Excited to see them land on your device soon? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Samsung

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing