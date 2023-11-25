Withings ScanWatch 2 Review: High Hopes, Mixed Results!

Withings raised the stakes in 2023. The company is poised to introduce a urinalysis device to the market, and its Remote Patient Monitoring program enhances the doctor-patient relationship by offering greater freedom. Additionally, the latest generation of their hybrid watch was launched in August. However, the question arises: can a small company like Withings successfully execute multiple significant projects at the same time? We tested the ScanWatch 2, the brand's newest hybrid watch that merges analog and digital functionalities. It outperforms the leading competitors in battery life, features an awe-inspiring design, and includes essential functions for those seeking a comprehensive view of their vital signs and more. Yet, does it fulfill the promises made by Withings?

Rating

Good Sports a stunning design

Equipped with state-of-the-art built-in sensors

Ability to download CSV reports

Impressive 26-day battery life Bad Monthly subscription lacks clear information about its purpose

Limited software customization options

Absence of auto-detection for workouts

The charger case design is not optimal Withings ScanWatch 2: All deals

Design, display and controls Before delving into sensors, metrics, and software, let's appreciate the ingenuity of hybrid smartwatches: everything is tactile, no touch-sensitive displays needed. Moreover, the classic watch design suits a broader range of occasions and complements various lifestyles inherent in you—drawing less attention to the fact that you're quantifying yourself . Pros: Classic watch design with a smart touch.

Less geeky, more stylish.

Easy to read display.

User-friendly and dynamic controls. Cons: - The ScanWatch 2 is a hybrid watch that blends analog and digital features. / © nextpit I tested the stainless-steel case with sapphire glass, which is light and beautifully designed. Since I'm used to smartwatches, I ordered the 42 mm size, which I feel looks gorgeous on my small wrist. The device came with the standard wristband, featuring a hook that is effortless to attach and detach. Personally, the standard band is okay, but I would definitely consider ordering an extra one. The mechanism for attaching the strap to the watch case is very simple to use. / © nextpit That said, the ScanWatch 2 is very minimalist. It offers a digital display on the top, a digital crown on the right side, and an activity dial on the bottom. I find the Withings signature very elegant and not bothersome at all; in fact, it adds a certain elegance. And since it doesn't have an Always-on Display feature, it keeps a classic look—however, you can use the "quicklook" option to wake up the screen when you move your wrist. The digital crown is used to navigate through the system's options. Below it, we have the charger pin connector / © nextpit While looking directly at the screen, one might not easily identify it as a hybrid watch. It's on the back where it becomes clear that this is not purely analog. The sensors on the back directly touch the skin for measuring blood oxygen, heart rate, and body temperature variation. I've been using it for a month now and haven't had any issues with my skin—which tends to happen sometimes with my Apple Watch. Digital display and controls When I interviewed Matthieu Menanteau, Head of Product at Withings, I remember him discussing their decision not to introduce new gestures to Withings products. Now, having tested the ScanWatch 2, I can fully appreciate that decision. The Smartwatch 2 features a multi-wavelength PPG heart sensor and a TempTech 24/7 module. / © nextpit Since this is a smartwatch, we should be able to interact with it, right? With the 0.63-inch digital display, the device provides us with information, and we interact with it via the digital crown, just as we would with an analog watch. It's simple, elegant, and somehow brilliant. Thanks to years of experience using watches like this, getting used to the controls is, once again, simple. The ScanWatch 2 has a small but bright display. The activity dial at the bottom is charming. / © nextpit Click it, rotate it, and long press it. These are the ways you navigate through the operating system options. The ScanWatch 2 features a new grayscale OLED display that is effortless to read in any situation, whether indoors or outdoors. Although it's tiny, it's also very bright.

Withings App, OS and UI The ScanWatch 2 runs on the latest HealthSense software, works in conjunction with the Withings companion app available for both iOS and Android, and brings some new and important features to the lineup . Pros: Unlock using biometrics.

Different ways to access your health data.

Health files are available for download in CSV format. Cons: It comes with a $10 subscription.

The ScanWatch 2 is not designed for notification access.

The user interface has limited customization options. One of the things I like most about Withings health tracking services is their versatility. I can access all the data tracked via the watch on my iPhone 15 (review), my iPad 10 (review), and through the desktop. The Withings Health Mate app (iOS | Android) is well adapted for an experience on phones and tablets, and the data is secured via biometrics—i.e., Face ID or fingerprint on Apple devices. One of the app's strengths is its compatibility with a variety of Withings smart devices, including smart scales, blood pressure monitors, sleep analyzers, and thermometers. This integration ensures that I have access to a wide array of health data. I've been using it connected to the Apple Health kit to access data from my Mi Scale. If you have an Android phone, you can also connect it with Google Fit. Also, instead of only PDF documents, you can download your data as CSV files and create your own dashboards if you wish, combining information as necessary—you can do it via desktop. Moreover, you can import CSV data from alternative sources to the Withings dashboard. In the web version of Withings Health Mate software, you can download your health data in CSV format. / © nextpit I, personally, think this is a plus because it also gives you ownership over your data. However, it's possible you will need to do some cleaning before uploading it to dashboard building platforms. Additionally, the app emphasizes personal data security, maintaining GDPR compliance, and other security measures to protect your health information​​. Moving further, the app's user interface is decent, easy to understand, and brings some colors to the graphic presentations. But truth be told, it could be more consistent. Withings does not give us too much power over the customizations, and sometimes it's quite difficult to determine whether some data represents the most recent tracking, the best results of the week, or even the weekly average. I'm still struggling with it. Another annoying feature is the daily notifications that consistently appear in the first position on the home page. I understand that the company wants to educate people on habits and behaviors, but sometimes you just want to check your sleep trends, not repeatedly reread about the importance of sleep. These are the three main screens of the Withings app available with a premium subscription. Without the subscription, you essentially get only the "Home" screen as the entire user interface. / © nextpit That said, you will work with three different tabs: "Home", "Measure", and "Achieve". The first tab, "Home", displays notifications at the top, along with your latest measurements, a leaderboard, and trends based on your data. Essentially, this is the main screen of the Withings app, accessible without a subscription. On the other hand, with the Withings+ subscription, you'll have access to a second tab, "Measure". This tab provides a comprehensive health score based on your activity, body, and heart data. In "Measure", some information from the "Home" screen is repeated, but here it is broken down over longer periods, such as seven days, 30 days, and 12 months. Still, with a subscription, you get the last tab called "Achieve", where you can set goals and track their progress, as the name suggests. To be honest, I haven't used it much. However, I am monitoring my body composition breakdown to understand changes in muscle mass gain. But the system still needs more data to provide a meaningful analysis. The 'Measure' screen, central to the subscription service, replicates many options from the 'Home' tab but provides long-term reports and potentially more insightful analysis. / © nextpit In summary, based on my experience with the Withings Health app so far, I can say that it's a robust and user-centric tool for advanced health tracking. Its integration with a range of smart devices, focus on accurate and expert-approved health data, and emphasis on data privacy make it a comprehensive health management app. Nevertheless, it's not flaw-free, and it would benefit greatly from an update fix. Before discussing the app's premium features, it's important to note that if you're seeking quick access to notifications, this might not be the ideal choice. The screen size limits interaction with notifications. While you can view them and Withings allows you to select from various apps on your phone, responding or viewing detailed content, as you would on an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch, isn't possible. This isn't a problem for me personally, but it's worth mentioning for those considering the notification functionality. It comes with a $10/mo subscription If you're just dipping your toes into health tracking, the Withings App is a great, free way to start. It's simple and covers all the basics. On the other hand, Withings+ promises a deep dive into your health data analysis. Unfortunately, as I've mentioned before, it doesn't quite deliver the same experience as having a personalized health coach, given its mixed results. Currently, I'm not convinced it's worth the subscription cost. That doesn't mean the device isn't worthwhile; I'm referring specifically to the extras that come with the paid subscription. Nevertheless, when you purchase the device, it includes a one-month trial of the Plus version, allowing you to test it and decide for yourself. Here is a comparison table summarizing the similarities and differences between the two services: Withings App Withings+ Basic Functionality Free health tracking app. Premium in-app health service with a $10/mo subscription. Data Integration Syncs data from Withings smart health devices. Takes all data from Withings devices into account for a complete health assessment. Health Metrics Provides accurate data for various health aspects like body, activity, heart, sleep, respiratory, mindfulness, and menstrual health. Offers targeted guidance based on tracked data for sleep, nutrition, and activity. Health Analysis Detailed analysis of health data with easy-to-understand metrics. Advanced insights and connections between data and actions. Personalized Health Improvement Score for tracking overall health. Guidance & Support Customized health insights; early detection notifications for chronic conditions. Daily missions and recommendations, including exclusive content like articles, recipes, and workouts. Goal Setting Built-in motivation with reminders and challenges. Tools for setting goals, tracking milestones, and daily guidance to achieve goals. Data Privacy & Security Upholds high standards of privacy and security, including GDPR compliance. Same as Withings App with guaranteed security and privacy measures. App Compatibility Integrates with several health and fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. Similar to the Withings App. User Experience Free download, unlimited storage for health data, and easy tracking of health and fitness. More personalized and comprehensive experience with a focus on long-term health habits and behavior change. Subscription & Pricing Free to download and use. Requires a $10/mo subscription. Developed With Experts Developed in collaboration with doctors and health experts. Also developed with input from health experts, ensuring reliable and actionable guidance.

Sensors and Health The ScanWatch 2 comes with a brand new TempTech24/7 module. Think of it as a smart mix of sensors that keep an eye on your body temperature variation all day and night. It's got a thermistor (that's a fancy word for a temperature-sensitive resistor), a heat flux sensor to measure the heat flow from your body, a PPG for checking your heart rate, and an accelerometer to track your movements . What's really neat is that it uses these sensors together to give you a clear picture of your health, like your breathing rate and how your heart rate changes. According to Withings, the watch recognizes over 40 different activities and makes sure your workouts are tracked just right. Pros: The system effectively integrates body temperature variation.

Includes cycle tracking features.

Provides accurate ECG, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 readings. Cons: Sleep stage tracking lacks detailed granularity.

The fitness level profile currently offers limited utility. The ScanWatch 2 is 'pretty cool' with its brand new TempTech24/7 module. / © nextpit Body temperature variation Let's start with what's new. The ScanWatch 2 now has a temperature sensor that constantly tracks your body temperature variation. It uses an advanced algorithm to give accurate readings. As on the latest versions of Apple and Galaxy watches, this technology enables the watch to establish an individual's baseline body temperature. This feature is particularly useful for monitoring changes in body temperature that may indicate the onset of illness, as well as for understanding temperature fluctuations during various activities like workouts. In my case, it also plays an important role in hormonal changes. With the ScanWatch 2, I can monitor changes in my body temperature in real-time for more detailed health analysis. / © nextpit Moreover, the ScanWatch 2's temperature sensor plays a crucial role in optimizing performance and recovery times for fitness enthusiasts—like me. By providing live updates and data visualization in the companion app, the sensor allows us to monitor how our body temperature changes during exercise. It's pretty neat! The temperature sensor in the watch is really handy for avoiding heat exhaustion when we're working out. It gives us a heads-up if the body is getting too hot, so it's possible to adjust the exercise routine to stay safe and make the most of it. Thanks to its TempTech24/7 module, the ScanWatch 2 can enhance your training by detailing the temperature zones throughout your workouts. / © nextpit Cycle tracking [finally] onboard Now, let's talk about the second brand-new feature on board the Withings App. I recently wrote a series on menstrual cycle guides for individuals who menstruate, focusing extensively on Apple's and Samsung's offerings. Both companies introduced this feature somewhat belatedly to their principal fitness and health tracking devices. Withings, however, introduced it even later. The development team explained that the delay was due to the system initially being developed for release with the U-Scan device. Nonetheless, it's now available. The feature was released with the latest system update, but it's still experiencing some issues. It took Withings longer, but they finally managed to release their own solution for cycle tracking. / © nextpit Like many others, the menstrual cycle approach by Withings is a feature that offers comprehensive data tracking for menstrual health. It enables people to monitor their menstrual cycle's symptoms, duration, and phases, all in one place. Withings offers provides a user-friendly interface for tracking menstrual health over the long term, and also offers notifications and insightful data. The menstrual cycle feature is integrated with other health data. By comparing menstrual cycle information with other health metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep quality, you can discern important connections between your reproductive health and overall well-being. As explored in our series about the topic, this holistic approach is crucial, considering that significant changes in the menstrual cycle can be indicative of broader health issues, like fibroids, thyroid disorders, or PCOS. The Menstrual Cycle tracking graphics are colorful, user-friendly, and intuitive. Additionally, the software offers the option to share the complete report with others. / © nextpit Once you add your last period data to the application, the cycle tracking system is supposed to do some calculations and offer a prediction of your next periods based on the cycle's and period's length, and in the case of ScanWatch 2 the variation on wrist temperature. This ballet is not really synced on the hybrid watch yet, though. Since the release of the feature, I've been through my second cycle with the device, and I still needed to add my data manually (again) to get a prediction for my next cycles. This wasn't supposed to happen, as once you add your data for the first time, the system should offer an estimation of your cycles months ahead. So, something is not working perfectly yet. Please do not confuse this with cycle logging, which must be done manually every month. Some issues with the feature, such as the need to input my last period to receive menstrual cycle predictions, are annoying and hopefully will be resolved soon. / © nextpit When it comes to the ovulation estimate, though, it would take some more time for the system to create data based on your wrist temperature before it starts offering more accurate information on that factor. On my Apple Watch Series 9, it took two to three months to start showing it. Sleep tracking When it comes to sleep tracking, the ScanWatch 2 uses its advanced sensors to monitor various sleep stages, including light, deep, and REM. However, it merges the deep and REM stages instead of separating them, which I don't really like. I believe each stage is important because they are related to different areas of brain rest. The watch also detects interruptions and irregularities in sleep, like periods of wakefulness or tossing and turning. This information is used to create a Sleep Quality Score, giving a measurable insight into your sleep health. The system generates a score for your overall sleep quality and breaks it down into sleep stages. However, it displays the Deep and REM stages together as a unified stage, which I find bothersome. / © nextpit However, I do have a concern: the ScanWatch 2 often mistakes my early morning awakenings for naps, disrupting my sleep analysis by seemingly erasing the overnight data automatically. This is quite frustrating. Thankfully, I use an alternative method to track my sleep, preventing the loss of this important data. Moving to another aspect of sleep, the hybrid watch's sleep tracking also covers respiratory insights. It monitors breathing rates and detects any disturbances that occur during the night. For example, my mother recently underwent several tests to determine the severity of her sleep apnea, and I believe she could definitely benefit from this feature. The premium version of the Withings service provides a dedicated report on sleep heart rate, segmented by trends over time. / © nextpit In addition to respiratory tracking, the watch also monitors heart rate variability and blood oxygen levels overnight, adding valuable information to the sleep data. Yes, the device includes SpO2 measurement, which constantly takes readings. I don't have a third device to measure my blood oxygen levels, but the ScanWatch 2 has proven to be more accurate than the Apple Watch Series 9, which often reports critically low blood oxygen numbers. Comparing the analyses from both devices was a relief for me. Workouts Combining all the data that this device can gather, I believe its advanced sensor technology enhances fitness tracking. The watch is equipped with a high dynamic range accelerometer, which significantly improves workout precision. But there's a catch: As previously mentioned, this sensor is designed to recognize over 40 different activities, accurately tracking movements. It does a great job counting steps, recognizing running pace and distance, and so on. However, this doesn't mean it has a feature for automatically recognizing and recording an activity. I always had to initiate it manually. Based on the activity, the system combines heart rate and body temperature changes to categorize them into zones for optimization over time. Unfortunately, the body temperature changes graphic did not load here, which is one of the intermittent but annoying issues with the Withings app. / © nextpit In contrast, my Apple Watch consistently alerts me and offers to record the workout when I swim, cycle, or reach 1 Km in my outdoor walks or runs. The Samsung Galaxy Watches also do that. Additionally, the watch provides real-time feedback on your performance, including heart rate zones, pace, calories burned, and distance traveled. This information is easily accessible on the watch, which is super convenient as it allows you to monitor and adjust your workouts as needed. For Withings+ subscribers, the ScanWatch 2 offers workout analysis, which, according to Withings, includes a fitness level assessment through VO2 max estimation. However, I couldn't find my VO2 max data, so I think it might be calculated in the background. Honestly, I'm still trying to grasp this fitness level report. On days I work out, my level is good, but it drops to low when I don't. Frankly, you don’t need a report to understand that, right? As one might expect, on days when I don't train, my fitness level tends to be lower. Conversely, it tends to be higher or better on the days I do train. / © nextpit The watch's capability to monitor body temperature zones during workouts, thanks to its TempTech24/7 module, enhances the training analysis. However, I've already discussed this feature. In conclusion, the ScanWatch 2 is an advanced piece of machinery. In addition to the sensors I've already mentioned, it includes a PPG sensor for ECG and continuous heart monitoring. Withings, being a company focused on health, has ensured this monitor's accuracy. It has been developed with specialists for remote patient monitoring.

Withings ScanWatch 2 battery Withings states that the ScanWatch 2 can handle up to 30 days of battery life; however, my experience was slightly less than that. This doesn't diminish the battery life, though, as it still surpasses most of its competitors in the market . Pros: 26 days of battery life is an achievement. Cons: Not optimal charger design. The Withings ScanWatch 2 comes with a secure case, but it can't be considered a seamless experience. / © nextpit I don't want to sound snobbish, but I had charged the ScanWatch 2 to 100% on October 24th, and the battery died on November 19th, which means I used the device for 26 days, not the 30 days as stated by Withings. This corresponds to 86.67% of the advertised battery life. I would like to highlight that I am using only the standard settings, without customizing things like 'Keep Display On' during workouts. I also understand that battery usage is subject to the user's lifestyle. Furthermore, I've been using the ScanWatch every day, 24 hours a day, and I typically exercise at least three times a week. So, even though I didn't reach 30 days with the hybrid watch on my wrist, I still believe that 26 days is an incredible achievement. Since I'm used to wearing my Apple Watch while testing different wearables, I can't help but compare the user experience with it. Although I only need to charge the ScanWatch 2 once every 26 days—and not every day—it's clear that Withings opted to ensure the device is securely fixed during charging instead of offering a seamless experience with a magnetic system like the one Apple offers, which I think is secure and easy to use. Charger case design aside, it takes approximately 90 minutes to charge the ScanWatch 2 from 0 to 100%. I did it once at my desk while working and another time overnight. In both instances, the long charging period didn't really matter to me, as it compensates with the device's long-term battery life.

Withings ScanWatch 2 technical specifications Product Withings ScanWatch 2 Image Price (MSRP) $349.95 Display 0.63-inch grayscale OLED display | 14,504 pixels | 282 ppi Sensors TempTech24/7 Module |

High Dynamic Range Accelerometer |

Multi-wavelength PPG 16 channels |

Altimeter Storage Free and unlimited storage of all health data online |

7 days of health data stored on the watch Battery Up to 30-day battery life |

Charging time: 2 hours |

Docking station (USB-C compatible) Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy IP Certification Water resistance | 5ATM Materials Stainless-steel case |

Sapphire glass |

Stainless-steel crown Dimensions and weight 38 mm | 34.6 g

42 mm | 52.6 g Colors Black, Pearl White, Sand, Blue Compatibility App Store (iOS) |

Google Play Store (Android) Offers*