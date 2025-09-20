While there are many smartwatches to choose from, only a few are truly reliable. For Android users, one of the best options to consider is the OnePlus Watch 3. Right now, the 46 mm variant of the smartwatch is on sale at Amazon, dropping back to its record-low price of $294 from its usual $350. This slashes the price by $55 (16%).

You can get the OnePlus Watch 3 in Emerald Titanium (Green) or Obsidian Titanium (Black). Keep in mind this is a GPS-only model, as OnePlus doesn't offer cellular variants, but for many users, that isn't a significant drawback.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Watch 3 (46 mm) Save $55 when you buy the OnePlus Watch 3 in 46 mm size at Amazon.

Who is the OnePlus Watch 3 for?

My colleague Camila praised the OnePlus Watch 3 (review) for its premium design and solid build. The smartwatch's exterior isn't just a minor refinement of its predecessor; the company has elevated it significantly. It now incorporates a titanium bezel that offers a sleeker look. The digital crown is also more functional, supporting gestures for scrolling and navigation, which is useful when your hands are too wet to use the touchscreen.

One potential drawback is the 46 mm OnePlus Watch 3's bulky form and limited sizing. Of course, some users, especially those with larger wrists, prefer a bigger timepiece for its commanding presence. But if you're on the hunt for a lighter package, the 43 mm is nice option. The Watch 3 is also rugged, rated at IP68 and 5 ATM to support water-based activities.

In a direct comparison between variants, the OnePlus Watch 3 (43 mm) fits my needs better. Which one would be the right fit for you? / © nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

The OnePlus Watch 3 is fitted with an enhanced biometric sensor, offering more accurate heart-rate sensing and improved sleep insights. There's also a temperature sensor for establishing a baseline body temperature, a metric that can be helpful for tracking training and recovery. Likewise, a new 60-second health check provides an overall reading of different vitals like blood oxygen and stress levels.

You can rely on the Watch 3 as a serious athlete or active wearer. It offers more than 100 workout modes and features dual-band GPS for more accurate and faster location locking when you track outdoor activities.

Like the Watch 2, the Watch 3 stands out for its long battery life, lasting multiple days on a single charge with extensive usage in smart mode. You can extend this to more than two weeks in power saver mode. Charging is also a lot faster than its rivals; a 10-minute charge provides up to 30% of its battery.

Would you consider buying the OnePlus Watch 3 for its features and the current price reduction? Share your plans with us in the comments.