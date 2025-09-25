Following the launch of Bowers & Wilkins' Px7 S3 earlier this spring, the British audio brand is back with another set of over-ear headphones . This time, it’s a more high-end addition to their P series, the Px8 S2. The new model brings improved audio, better noise cancellation, and a sleeker, semi-modular design, though it comes with a higher price tag.

Leather Touches and Semi-Modular Design

The Px8 S2 shares its core design language with the more affordable Px7 S3 and the original Px8, including a thick-padded headband and angled yokes. However, the Px8 S2 adds premium upgrades like a Nappa leather finish on the headband and earcup padding, aluminum arms, and exposed audio cabling. Both the headband and earcups are now replaceable, making long-term maintenance easier.

B&W also says the Px8 S2 is slimmer for a better fit and improved comfort during extended listening sessions, plus the device is slightly lighter, weighing 310 grams. It’s available in Onyx Black and Warm Stone colorways.

B&W’s Best Headphones Yet

With these upgrades, the Px8 S2 are now classified as Bowers & Wilkins’ first “reference” headphones and the "best" the company has created to date. That’s thanks to new custom 40mm carbon cone drivers paired with a 24-bit DSP amplifier, which deliver exceptionally low distortion, high-quality, and natural audio, according to B&W.

B&W's Px8 S2 headphones are lighter and sleeker than the Px8 first generation. They also have replaceable headband and earcups. / © B&W

The Px8 S2 supports Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, offering 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution wireless listening over Bluetooth 5.3. For wired playback, users can opt for USB-C or the included 3.5mm cable. Auracast and Bluetooth LE support are expected to arrive via an over-the-air update later this year.

B&W highlights that the Px8 S2 features eight microphones, with four per earcup, up from three in the previous model. This results in improved active noise cancellation without compromising audio quality, along with clearer voice calls. Users can still enable audio transparency via passthrough mode, and fine-tune their sound profile using the advanced EQ settings in the B&W Music app, available on iOS and Android.

The Px8 S2 offers up to 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and supports fast charging, delivering up to 7 hours of listening from just a 15-minute charge.

The new premium headphones are shipping starting today for $799 (£629/€729), which is $50 more than Px8's current pricing.

Affiliate offer Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

That’s noticeably more expensive than Apple’s AirPods Max or Sony’s WH-1000XM6, but you’re getting serious listening power and premium features in return. Do you think the Px8 S2 is worth the price? Let us know in the comments.