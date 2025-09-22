The Venu series is Garmin's smartwatch line designed for general users. It offers fewer rugged features than the brand's adventure-focused models but makes up for it with better aesthetics and portability. These watches have proven popular among certain demographics, and now Garmin has introduced the Venu 4. Its arrival has been highly anticipated, thanks to meaningful upgrades like a built-in flashlight and ECG.

As with the previous generation, the Venu 4 comes in two sizes: 41 mm and 44 mm. Both retain the familiar circular form factor and feature touch-enabled AMOLED displays, measuring 1.2 inches on the smaller model and 1.4 inches on the larger. Garmin has not disclosed any major changes to the display specs, so users can expect the same legible and color-rich panels. Each screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, while the watch is rated for 5 ATM water resistance.

More Metal, Less Button, and a Flashlight

Garmin has made subtle but notable design changes. The Venu 4 now uses metal in the chassis while keeping the stainless steel bezel, giving it a more premium feel compared to the polymer-clad Venu 3. The center button on the right side has been removed, leaving just two buttons. This shift aligns with Garmin’s continued emphasis on touchscreen navigation, especially since adopting AMOLED displays across its lineup.

Garmin's Venu 4 adds a built-in LED flashlight. / © Garmin

One standout addition is the built-in LED flashlight, positioned at the top edge of the watch. This feature has typically been reserved for Garmin’s adventure-focused models and remains absent from premium competitors like the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The flashlight is a practical tool for outdoor enthusiasts, whether you're trail running, biking, or navigating in low-light environments.

New Exercises and ECG

Garmin has also expanded its fitness offerings. The Venu 4 now includes over 80 GPS and indoor workouts, covering triathlon training, strength sessions, and HIIT routines. There are 25 daily suggested activities supported by Garmin’s smart coaching system. Outdoor users will benefit from multi-band GNSS for improved location accuracy.

Beyond fitness, the Venu 4 takes a more holistic approach to health. It introduces a new Health Status feature that analyzes data trends and outliers to help detect potential signs of illness. This can offer more informed guidance for training and recovery.

Garmin's Venu 4 boots with 80+ pre-installed exercises and gains smart coaching. / © Garmin

Users can now log lifestyle factors like caffeine and alcohol intake to see how these habits affect overall wellness. Sleep tracking has also been upgraded, with new alignment tools for better consistency.

For the first time in the Venu line, the watch includes on-demand ECG readings to check for signs of atrial fibrillation, a feature typically reserved for more expensive models.

Smart features remain intact, including voice calling via Bluetooth, voice assistant support, and Garmin Pay. Battery life has dipped slightly due to the new additions, rated at 12 days in smartwatch mode, 4 days with always-on display enabled, and up to 19 hours in GNSS mode.

Pricing and Availability

The Venu 4 is priced higher than its predecessor, retailing at $549.99 in the US with a polymer strap, or $599.99 with a leather band. It is available in gold, silver, and black finishes, and begins shipping today.

Are you planning to upgrade to the new Garmin Venu 4? We’d love to hear what features matter most to you.