OnePlus Pad tablets are competent and reliable alternatives to Samsung’s pricier Galaxy Tab offerings . So if you’re thinking of picking one up, now might be the perfect time to dive in. The latest OnePlus Pad 3 is currently on sale at Amazon, dropping to a new record-low of $605 from its original $699. That’s a savings of $94, or 16% off.

The retailer is offering a single variant: Storm Blue, configured with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage.

Why the OnePlus Pad 3 Is a Smarter Buy Than the Galaxy Tab S11

The OnePlus Pad 3 launched earlier this year, making it a relatively fresh entry in the tablet space. It’s a clear upgrade over last year’s Pad 2, with improved features and a larger footprint. Weighing 675 grams and measuring 289.6 x 209.7 x 6 mm, the Pad 3 isn’t just a tablet powerhouse, it’s a compelling laptop replacement.

It features a 13.2-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with a peak brightness of 900 nits and a crisp 3K resolution. The display also supports HDR and Dolby Vision certifications, delivering sharp visuals and rich colors. If you’re into drawing or sketching, you can pair it with the upgraded OnePlus Stylo 2 pen, which is sold separately. Occasionally, OnePlus offers bundle deals that include the pen for free.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo 2 pen. / © nextpit

One of the biggest upgrades is the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chip for 2025. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, the Pad 3 delivers fast, fluid performance for everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, reading e-books, and even playing AAA games. It handles multitasking with ease, running multiple windows without stuttering. Overall, it’s faster and more futureproof than its predecessor.

On the back, there’s a 13 MP main camera with a color spectrum sensor that records 4K video. It’s more than capable for snapping documents or pet photos. The 8 MP front-facing camera records 1080p video and performs well in video calls. But the real standout is the tablet’s audio system, with eight stereo speakers deliver loud and immersive sound.

The OnePlus Pad 3 packs a massive 12,140 mAh battery, rated for up to 18 hours of use. That’s enough to power through a full day of moderate workloads or stretch across several days with lighter use.

Are you planning to grab the OnePlus Pad 3 now that it’s on sale? Let us know in the comments.