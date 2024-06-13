Hot topics

Sony's WH-1000XM5 are some of the best over-ear noise-canceling headphones in the market, but they don't come cheap. However, a new sale over on major retailers like Amazon has put back the popular headphones to their best price of $328.

This ultimately saves you $71 off (18 percent) the usual price of the headphones at $399. Plus, the discount applies to all three colorways of the WH-1000XM5: black, silver, and midnight blue.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a sound headphones investment

We find Sony's WH-1000XM5 (review) to be a phenomenal set of high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones, especially that they have gone cheaper than before. They are well-loaded and surely provide a top-class listening experience in their class while coming in a premium look. Sony gave it a big makeover, with the headbands looking sleeker and thinner while the ear cups look slightly edgier.

The WH-1000XM5 also received more meaningful changes in terms of audio features. This setup results in the headphones producing cleaner and more precise audio while retaining Sony's signature profile. As per colleague Antoine who tested the wearables, the highs come behind the bass, but overall they blend well. 

There is also support for Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme and LDAC codecs, which prove effective in upscaling tracks to MP3-like qualities. You also get to use the standard Bluetooth codecs of SBC and AAC.

Sony WH-1000XM5 design as seen from behind
The Sony WH-1000XM5 has a much thinner headband and hinges / © NextPit

Sony's WH-1000XM5 are also great headphones to block ambient noises. The pair is now equipped with a total of eight microphones in addition to new sound chips that result in more effective ANC function for human voices and static noises.

Even so, the WH-1000XM5 are compatible with Android and iPhone. The mobile app is intuitive to use and offers customization of transparency profiles and extensive equalizer controls, among others. Spotify Tap, seamless switching, and multi-pairing are also supported.

Meanwhile, Sony's WH-1000XM5 brings 30 hours of running time between charges, that's with ANC enabled. You can stretch it to 40 hours if you disable the feature.

Do you plan to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 at this rate? Which color will you pick if you intend to do so? Share with us your plans.

