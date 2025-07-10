Hot topics

This Futuristic Narwal Freo Robot Cleaner is $650 Off for Prime Day

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum mop auto wash
© Narwal
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you haven't picked a robot vacuum and mop to add to your cleaning routine for automating household chores yet, you might check the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. It's one of the high-end robot cleaners on discount during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Right now, its price is heavily reduced, bringing it to a new low of $849.

That's a huge 43% cut or $650 off its premium price of $1,499. The deal applies to both White and Gray colorways of the robot cleaner.

Why You Might Want the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for Your Home

Narwal has been releasing some of the most futuristic-looking dirt suckers for a while now. Its Freo Z Ultra is its top-of-the-line model, featuring not only an ultra-modern design that looks like a robotic cat house, but also advanced cleaning capabilities. It's recommended for larger homes that require a serious cleanup.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra features a powerful 12,000 Pa suction rating coupled with a certified zero-tangle brush system. This easily lifts large debris between tiles or parquets and stubborn hair from carpets.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra has two RGB cameras and uses LiDAR SLAM for navigation
Narwal's Freo Z Ultra has two RGB cameras and LiDAR to detect and identify more than 120 household items and dirt and adjust its cleaning based on the objects. / © Narwal

Its mopping system is as impressive as the vacuum. The robot uses dual triangular mop pads with 1.2 kg pressure and 180 RPM rotation, ensuring that stubborn stains are scrubbed off from floors. It has an auto-lift feature as well, keeping your carpets and rugs dry.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra excels in navigation and mapping. At its front are two RGB cameras backed by LiDAR navigation to identify more than 120 household items and adjusts the cleaning depending on the objects.

Like with pricier robot vacuums and mops, the Freo Z Ultra has an auto-wash-ready dock. It uses hot water when washing and hot air for quicker drying of mop pads. You also don't need to worry about refilling the water tanks in the vacuum as there is an auto-refill feature.

Would you consider the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, primarily due to its design and features? We'd like to hear your plans this Prime Day.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing