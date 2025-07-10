If you haven't picked a robot vacuum and mop to add to your cleaning routine for automating household chores yet, you might check the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. It's one of the high-end robot cleaners on discount during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Right now, its price is heavily reduced, bringing it to a new low of $849.

That's a huge 43% cut or $650 off its premium price of $1,499. The deal applies to both White and Gray colorways of the robot cleaner.

Affiliate offer Narwal Freo Z Ultra Save $650 on Narwal's Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop during Amazon's Prime day.

Why You Might Want the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for Your Home

Narwal has been releasing some of the most futuristic-looking dirt suckers for a while now. Its Freo Z Ultra is its top-of-the-line model, featuring not only an ultra-modern design that looks like a robotic cat house, but also advanced cleaning capabilities. It's recommended for larger homes that require a serious cleanup.

Also read: Narwal Freo X Ultra review

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra features a powerful 12,000 Pa suction rating coupled with a certified zero-tangle brush system. This easily lifts large debris between tiles or parquets and stubborn hair from carpets.

Narwal's Freo Z Ultra has two RGB cameras and LiDAR to detect and identify more than 120 household items and dirt and adjust its cleaning based on the objects. / © Narwal

Its mopping system is as impressive as the vacuum. The robot uses dual triangular mop pads with 1.2 kg pressure and 180 RPM rotation, ensuring that stubborn stains are scrubbed off from floors. It has an auto-lift feature as well, keeping your carpets and rugs dry.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra excels in navigation and mapping. At its front are two RGB cameras backed by LiDAR navigation to identify more than 120 household items and adjusts the cleaning depending on the objects.

Like with pricier robot vacuums and mops, the Freo Z Ultra has an auto-wash-ready dock. It uses hot water when washing and hot air for quicker drying of mop pads. You also don't need to worry about refilling the water tanks in the vacuum as there is an auto-refill feature.

Would you consider the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, primarily due to its design and features? We'd like to hear your plans this Prime Day.