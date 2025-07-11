The last day of Amazon Prime Day can still be a great last-minute shopping opportunity for the best-selling earbuds , and among them are Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro 2. The upgraded wireless ANC earbuds have their price reduced to $160, which is $69 (30%) off the regular $229. This is the lowest price yet for the buds, or $19 lower than the previous record.

The exclusive Prime Day deal applies to the Hazel Black, Peony Pink, and Porcelain color options.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on their lowest price yet on Amazon for Prime Day sale.

Why We Were Impressed with the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google did more than just a refresh to the Pixel Buds Pro range. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) overhauled the build to make it more compact and lighter. Google also gave it new stabilizers for a better and more comfortable fit. Furthermore, the buds are more durable than the previous generation, having an upgraded IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be charged via wired or wireless. / © nextpit

That update didn't extend to the driver; the Pixel Buds Pro 2 still rely on the familiar 11 mm drivers. However, there's a new Tensor A1 chipset that helps deliver overall better sound quality compared to the first generation. Keep in mind that support for HD Bluetooth codecs is still missing, but this should not be a deal-breaker for most, since the difference would be hardly noticeable.

More importantly, the noise canceling is much improved and efficient this time. This puts the ANC in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the same league as, or slightly behind, the likes of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and AirPods Pro 2. The transparency mode gets an AI enhancement, but the experience might miss the mark sometimes.

Regarding battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 last longer between charges despite their smaller size. They get 8 hours of listening in the buds and 30 hours in total with the case. The earbuds can be charged wired or wirelessly via Qi.

Which earbuds do you have? Are you upgrading to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, knowing they're now cheaper? We'd like to hear your answers.