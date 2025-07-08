If you're like me, preferring to wait for a sale before buying your favorite gadgets, now might be the best time to act. Amazon's Prime Day features some of our favorite over-ear headphones , including the Apple-owned Beats Studio Pro. These over-ears are back to their all-time low of $169, a massive $180 reduction from the usual price of $349.

The deal applies to all colorways of the headphones, except for the Earth from the Kim Kardashian series. But what's even better is that the offer is open to both Prime and non-Prime members, although the former gets extra perks in shipping.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Why You Should Buy the Beats Studio Pro?

Apple's Beats Studio Pro have a big advantage over the AirPods alternatives: they work seamlessly with both iOS and Android, putting them at the top of the list for over-ears. This means you don't need to be tied to either ecosystem if you want to enjoy premium sound. Even with an Android phone, you get to use functions like fast pairing, seamless switching, and Find My Device support.

Apart from compatibility, they offer improved sound quality from their predecessors. Apple redesigned the internals to reduce distortion at high volumes and frequencies. This also helps deliver clearer audio and a more balanced profile.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature a new ultra-plush cushion for added comfort / © Beats

The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) in the Beats Studio Pro is also praise-worthy, proving effective in blocking out different types of noises. The large earcups also help provide passive noise cancellation. In addition, the ANC is fully adaptive, while the transparency mode is just a flick away if you want to let in ambient sound. They also come with Apple's spatial audio with head tracking for immersive listening.

A big advantage of the Beats Studio Pro over the pricier AirPods Max is their longer battery life. Between charges, the headphones last 24 hours with ANC enabled or 40 hours with the feature turned off. They charge fast as well, with a 10-minute plug giving you 4 hours of listening time (Fast Fuel).

Are you looking to buy the Beats Studio Pro headphones during this Prime Day sale? We want to know your plans.