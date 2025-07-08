Hot topics

Prime Day: Apple's Beats Studio Pro Headphones for 51% Off are a Steal

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Beats Studio Pro lowest best price Black Friday Apple deal
© Apple
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're like me, preferring to wait for a sale before buying your favorite gadgets, now might be the best time to act. Amazon's Prime Day features some of our favorite over-ear headphones, including the Apple-owned Beats Studio Pro. These over-ears are back to their all-time low of $169, a massive $180 reduction from the usual price of $349.

The deal applies to all colorways of the headphones, except for the Earth from the Kim Kardashian series. But what's even better is that the offer is open to both Prime and non-Prime members, although the former gets extra perks in shipping.

Why You Should Buy the Beats Studio Pro?

Apple's Beats Studio Pro have a big advantage over the AirPods alternatives: they work seamlessly with both iOS and Android, putting them at the top of the list for over-ears. This means you don't need to be tied to either ecosystem if you want to enjoy premium sound. Even with an Android phone, you get to use functions like fast pairing, seamless switching, and Find My Device support.

Apart from compatibility, they offer improved sound quality from their predecessors. Apple redesigned the internals to reduce distortion at high volumes and frequencies. This also helps deliver clearer audio and a more balanced profile.

Beats Studio Pro headphones
Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature a new ultra-plush cushion for added comfort / © Beats

The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) in the Beats Studio Pro is also praise-worthy, proving effective in blocking out different types of noises. The large earcups also help provide passive noise cancellation. In addition, the ANC is fully adaptive, while the transparency mode is just a flick away if you want to let in ambient sound. They also come with Apple's spatial audio with head tracking for immersive listening.

A big advantage of the Beats Studio Pro over the pricier AirPods Max is their longer battery life. Between charges, the headphones last 24 hours with ANC enabled or 40 hours with the feature turned off. They charge fast as well, with a 10-minute plug giving you 4 hours of listening time (Fast Fuel).

Are you looking to buy the Beats Studio Pro headphones during this Prime Day sale? We want to know your plans.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing