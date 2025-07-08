Hot topics

Prime Day is great for picking up a new Apple iPad. Particularly, the iPad Mini 7 is part of the big sale. Currently, you can buy one for $374, down $120 (24%) from $499, making it an all-time low price for the device.

The same savings can be had for the 256 GB storage configuration and the cellular model, which dropped to $479 and $529, respectively. The deal also applies to all color options of the iPad Mini 7. 

Why We Like the Apple iPad Mini 7

Apple introduced the current iPad Mini (review) last year as a 7th-generation light and ultra-portable tablet. The device is unchanged externally, with the same modern-looking design and size that can be managed with one hand. The display is also familiar, featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, but the panel now supports the new Apple Pencil Pro for more natural-like note-taking and drawing.

The notable improvements are found under the hood. There is a new A17 Pro chipset that brings a big boost in processor and graphics. The more capable neural engine has also enabled Apple Intelligence, which includes a suite of AI features such as the new Siri, Math Notes, and Smart Script. More importantly, the base configuration now starts with 128 GB, double than before.

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation, but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

It's worth mentioning there is faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Data transfer with the USB-C port is twice as fast compared to before, peaking at 10 Gbps. While Apple didn't upgrade the 12 MP main camera, it utilizes Smart HDR 4 for more dynamic photos and supports AI document scanning.

While it's not advisable to upgrade from the iPad Mini 6 to the iPad Mini 7, this deal makes it more compelling. Even so, those with earlier iPad Mini or iPad models won't go wrong in getting the latest Apple compact machine.

Do you prefer small tablets? What do you think of the iPad Mini 7? Share your thoughts in the comments.

