Fitbit Inspire 3 for 25% Off is an Impressive Deal for Prime Day

Fitbit Inspire 3
If you've been waiting for a sale on fitness trackers before making a purchase, Prime Day is a great reason to take action. Google's Fitbit Inspire 3 is also part of this big tech celebration, with the tracker available at a 25% discount in all color options.

This means you get to pick up the wearable for $74, down from $99. It's available in Black with a matching black band, Black with Lilac Bliss, and Black with Morning Glow.

Why You Need the Fitbit Inspire 3 for Tracking Your Wellness

Like other fitness trackers, the Fitbit Inspire 3 (review) is a light and compact wearable designed to monitor your health and track your fitness. And while it's getting a bit long in the tooth, it's still a solid option, especially at its current price.

It is a considerable upgrade from the previous generation. It features a crisp and bright AMOLED touchscreen with support for always-on display mode to keep time and other statuses readily viewable on your wrist. Despite the enhanced display, the device is sleek, measuring 39.3 × 18.6 × 11.75 mm.

Fitbit Inspire 3
The touch-sensitive keys are located on the left and right. / © NextPit

With a 5 ATM water resistance rating, you can also bring the Fitbit Inspire 3 into the water for swimming and other light water-based activities. More than that, it supports more than 20 workout modes.

The small tracker excels in health tracking, too. It supports continuous heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and stress monitoring. You can also tap into extensive sleep tracking and cycle prediction for women. Regarding smart features, there are notifications and Find My Device compatibility.

Battery life in the Fitbit Inspire 3 is another reason why it's a better wearable compared to most high-end smartwatches. The device can easily achieve 10 days of use before you'll need to refill its power.

What are your plans this summer? Are you looking to track your workouts with a fitness tracker? Share with us your answers in the comments.

