Google TV Streamer 4K deal with Find My Remote Control
Jade Bryan
Google's latest TV Streamer 4K also joins the Prime Day event. However, those without a Prime membership can also get it for less than its usual price. It's currently available for $84, or $15 (16%) cheaper. It's the second-best price for this streaming device and is a pretty rare saving.

The deal has only the Porcelain colorway available, missing the Hazel. Regardless, the color might not be a big concern for this type of device, since you'll likely place it on top of your TV rack or tuck it between the layers of a desk.

Who Needs the Google TV Streamer 4K?

The overhauled Google TV Streamer 4K launched in September last year, taking over from the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). It departs from the dongle style of the Chromecast series and introduces a set-top box form factor in a slim and flat oval design. The new streamer also adds a built-in Ethernet port in addition to HDMI and USB-C interfaces for power. Wirelessly, you can use Wi-Fi AC and Bluetooth 5.1.

Google has also updated the Voice Search Remote, adding a customizable button and Find My Device support. Additionally, the streamer adds smart home hub integration through Matter and Thread. You can manage connected smart home devices with the new smart home panel via the Google Home app.

Google Voice Remote
Google's new TV Streamer Voice Remote has a redesigned layout and supports Android Find My Device. / © Google

The device comes with a faster processor and features a larger 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, which is plenty for apps and games. Navigation and launching or switching between apps should feel noticeably faster and smoother. The new silicon also enables AI-generated ambient mode and Gemini recommendations.

Google's TV Streamer 4K supports Ultra HD in HDR streaming and supports Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10+ formats. For audio, there's Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. The latter requires a compatible set of headphones such as the Pixel Buds Pro.

Do you plan on upgrading your smart TV at home with the Google TV Streamer 4K? Share your answers in the comments.

Jade Bryan
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

