Google's Pixel 9a is Cheaper Than Ever for Prime Day

Prime Day has officially rolled in, and we're seeing heavy discounts on many of our favorite smartphones. Right now, you can pick up the Google Pixel 9a at its lowest price of $449, down by $50 (10%) from $499. This marks the second time we've seen the Pixel 9a return to this record low.

The offer includes all four color options of the Pixel 9a: Obsidian Black, Peony Pink, Iris Blue, and Porcelain. A similar $50 reduction is also available on the 256 GB option, dropping it to $549 from $599. Keep in mind that this is open to non-Prime members, although those in Prime can take advantage of free and faster shipping.

Why Buy the Google Pixel 9a?

Google launched the Pixel 9a (review) in April, less than a year after its predecessor. Despite the short gap, this mid-range device has brought more meaningful and notable upgrades from the Pixel 8a. For instance, the design has been overhauled, now featuring flat edges and a flush camera module at the back. It's a big departure from the iconic visor in previous generations.

Close-up of a Google Pixel 9a smartphone showing the home screen with the date and weather.
Like its 7a and 8a predecessors, the Pixel 9a has thick bezels around the display, but it's brighter and wider. / © nextpit

Additionally, the device boasts a tougher IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Google also gave it a bigger screen, which now features a 6.3-inch OLED display. It's also brighter, peaking at 2,700 nits while offering a fast 120 Hz refresh rate. Speaking of more light, the new 48 MP main camera has a larger aperture for brighter shots. There are also AI-enabled camera tools like Add Me.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9a is fitted with a flagship-grade Tensor G4 chipset. This processor offers faster performance and more powerful graphics, which are more than enough to keep the Android experience smooth and stable for demanding processes.

There's also a larger 5,100 mAh battery capacity, which delivers longer battery life in the Pixel 9a. Charging has been enhanced, retaining fast top-up speeds despite the bigger cells.

The Pixel 9a is one of the top mid-range Android picks if you want a great balance of features and price. Are you looking to snag one this Prime Day? Tell us in the comments.

