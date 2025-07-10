Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 Hits Its Lowest Price Ever on Prime Day

© nextpit
This Prime Day is offering some of the best wearable deals, including on popular Android smartwatches. Right now, you can grab Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 for $151, or $148 (49%) off its usual price of $299 on Amazon. This beats the usual low we've frequently seen by a sizeable margin.

The Prime Day deal applies to the 40 mm non-LTE variant in the Green colorway, but you can also opt for the Cream at $159, which is still a solid offer, or the 44 mm variant for $189 (42% off).

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

We know that Samsung has refreshed the Galaxy Watch series, with a new Galaxy Watch 8 launching later this month. However, the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) remains a fantastic Android smartwatch and one of the best options on our list despite being superseded by the newer entry.

We were amazed by the solid build of the Galaxy Watch 7, which is constructed with an enhanced armor aluminum casing and features both a military rating and waterproofing. Its bright and round AMOLED display is protected by sapphire crystal glass to better withstand scratches.

Close-up of the underside of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, showing sensors and details.
The BioActive sensor uses light signals to record various metrics. And it's more accurate than before! / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 7 features extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, including ECG and blood pressure level monitoring. It also debuted with a more accurate BioActive sensor along with new tools like sleep apnea detection, AGEs index, and AI-powered Energy Score.

Users can also tap into custom workouts, Galaxy AI tips, and a more accurate dual-band GPS for outdoor workouts. Keep in mind that most of these newer features can only be unlocked when paired with a Samsung phone.

The battery life on the smartwatch is not the longest, but it can easily outlast the likes of the Pixel Watch and Apple Watch. It achieves 40 hours or more between charges, which is above average. Samsung boosted its charging speed with a faster 10 W wireless charging rating.

Are you planning to get fit this summer? Would you consider getting the Galaxy Watch 7 now that it is cheaper? We want to know your plans.

