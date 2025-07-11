Hot topics

Optimize Google Maps Yourself — Small Slider Improves Navigation

google maps navigation
© Google
Most people who use Google Maps leave it on default settings and rarely venture a look at the numerous available menus. Yet, there is a lot of potential to improve navigation. Imagine doing so with just one click!

Google Maps has long had such a wide range of functions that even the word "extensive" is hardly enough to describe the service. The US company is constantly rolling out new functions. However, the updates often focus more on visual adjustments or features for travelers. Improvements to navigation are rarely the focus. This makes it all the more interesting when a function precisely targets this shortcoming. In fact, there is such a feature, and it's disabled by default.

More precise positioning via beacons

The "Bluetooth beacons for tunnels" feature is by no means new, but is still used or even noticed by very few people. It can be an enormous help, especially when navigating through tunnels. Google Maps normally uses GPS data to determine the position. However, satellite reception is often interrupted in tunnels, which is why the system then estimates the current position based on your traveling speed, for instance. However, this method cannot provide a truly accurate position, which makes precise navigation instructions challenging.

This is where Bluetooth beacons come into play. These tiny transmitters were originally installed by the Google subsidiary Waze to improve navigation in tunnels, but Google Maps also uses them now. However, the feature is initially deactivated by default. Fortunately, this can be changed if you follow these steps:

  1. Launch Google Maps
  2. Tap your profile picture at the top right
  3. Select "Settings"
  4. Scroll down and select "Navigation"
  5. Scroll again and activate "Bluetooth beacons for tunnels"

How the system works

The tunnel beacons are compact Bluetooth transmitters that can provide precise location information to nearby devices. According to Waze, the beacons do not collect any personal user data, but are used to collect current traffic data in real-time. For the tunnel beacons to be used, drivers must enable Bluetooth and activate the function. In addition, the improved location display only works if beacons are installed in the respective tunnels. However, it is not known how widespread the system actually is at present.

Artem Sandler

