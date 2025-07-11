In recent years, the arrival of Apple's M chipsets has been as exciting as the main hardware launches, such as the iPad Pro or MacBook they power. This year, we're expecting the M5 SoC to debut along with a new Apple product. Now, a new report has shed light on which device could get the first opportunity to feature Apple's powerful silicon.

The Apple M4 chip made its surprise debut in the iPad Pro duo (review) in May last year before it found its way to the MacBook Pro (review). This was the first shift in Apple's strategy, opting for its tablets to be powered by its new processors. This year seems to be no different.

First Device to Run on Apple's M5 Platform

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple's next M chipset could be unveiled together with the new iPad Pro (2025) later this fall. There's no exact timeline yet, but it's likely after the iPhone 17 launch, which would place it between October and November, based on the usual cadence for iPad Pro and MacBook launches.

Gurman added that there might not be a new MacBook this year. Instead, the launch of Apple's next laptops could be pushed to 2026. This alleged timing would make the M5 chip exclusive to the iPad Pro until new MacBooks or Macs arrive.

Apple's M4 SoC in a bento box. / © Apple

The base M5 processor, along with its other M5 variants, is rumored to utilize TSMC's newer 3rd-generation 3 nm process node. There are no concrete figures on how much faster the M5 could be, but it is reported to address shortcomings in the M4, particularly in the GPU department.

Accordingly, the M5 could receive bigger gains in graphics by integrating the advanced GPU architecture. But generationally, we could still see the iPhone maker introduce a sizeable performance boost to the CPU.

Thermals and efficiency are other areas that could also see improvements, considering the M4 only added a marginally better uptick in those sections. Likewise, the neural engine in the chip could bring upgrades by adding capabilities for real-time AI and machine learning tasks.

With fall already in sight, we're likely to see more details surrounding the new iPad Pro and M5 chipset pick up steam in the coming weeks or months.

Do you think the wait for the M5 would be worth it, given these improvements over the current M chipset? We want to hear your opinion in the comments.